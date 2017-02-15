bowlingboy wrote:
That we are pump..is the embarrassment.
Sold to yet another owner without means to fund the club to be competitive & that's at championship level.
Credit where it's due though thanks to Castleford wonder if we can have anymore scraps from their table.
Some people are never happy