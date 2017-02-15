WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:22 pm
fifty50
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jul 03, 2012 6:14 pm
Posts: 175
Location: Near West Yorkshire International Airport
I wonder if we can beat last seasons total of players without actually having any more of our own.
Be careful what you wish for, one day you may get it!

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:22 pm
roofaldo2
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2642
I think the press release is a little badly worded. It seems that he's joining up with Cas on Thursday to meet his new team and then joining Bradford for a minimum of a month's loan. Mainly to get him match fit
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:25 pm
Bets'y Bulls
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1359
Location: Mirfield
TBF It works ok for most champ sides under DR

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:16 pm
redeverready
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14863
Location: Gods County
bowlingboy wrote:
What a joke we have become ffs.

Are you up merchant because you sound like it. Super league club fairly good one or Championship side which isn't at the moment. Tough tough choice.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:22 pm
bowlingboy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 487
Not at all great loan deal it's a shame we can't sign players permanently....

Whys that? Oh because our new owners can't finance a revival of the club.

I'll keep attending and cheer the lads on its just a big shame where we are at.
