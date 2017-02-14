WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:19 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 296
Location: Depends whose asking
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
..........I actually believe what the RFL did was .....so incompetent that they simply failed to realise the magnitude of mess that Bradford were in and once again......have screwed Bradford over again.


:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: Correctomundo

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:53 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26083
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Another loan player on the cards too.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:08 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2776
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Hasn't Mitch Achurch been released by Leeds? Maybe he could be worth a shout at this level. I think Toovey can motivate him to be a leader.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:46 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2094
Location: No longer Bradford
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Hasn't Mitch Achurch been released by Leeds? Maybe he could be worth a shout at this level. I think Toovey can motivate him to be a leader.


Sure I read an article that he's buggered off back to Australia. Crap overrated Aussie anyway. Wouldn't be anywhere near value for the money he'd likely want.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:47 am
Scarey71
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 319
Location: South of Bratfud
Problem we have compounding this is our old chums Scarcity and Demand, neither of who can play in the pack. Agents know we are desperate so know the demands there.

Experienced boots are thin on the ground creating plenty of scarcity.

They're going to bang up their requirements and Cha-Low have made it clear they aren't splurging the cash.

Worst case is we wait weeks til the agents finally realise there's never been a through line in Bradford so the Gravy Train's never been

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 9:08 am
bowlingboy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 482
There's a bit of a contradiction in the strategy for me..
we are a full time team, but don't want to pay full time wages.
As has been said before a lot of championship players have decent jobs and business's,
So you either get your hand in your pocket and make it worth players whiles or go part time.
There is no middle ground really.

As I said yesterday our plan has to be to become a good / excellent championship team before all else.
Leigh followed this route, and it paid off for them.
I think KR have fallen into our trap of $hit or bust, we are an exiled super league club.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:55 am
tackler thommo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 25, 2006 6:59 am
Posts: 312
Location: South of Ilkley
bowlingboy wrote:
There's a bit of a contradiction in the strategy for me..
we are a full time team, but don't want to pay full time wages.
As has been said before a lot of championship players have decent jobs and business's,
So you either get your hand in your pocket and make it worth players whiles or go part time.
There is no middle ground really.

As I said yesterday our plan has to be to become a good / excellent championship team before all else.
Leigh followed this route, and it paid off for them.
I think KR have fallen into our trap of $hit or bust, we are an exiled super league club.


You cannot define "full time wages" though can you - its this to some and that to others.
You conveniently overlook the loaded Beaumont on board at Leigh.
Give our new blokes a chance to get hold of things before asking them to bankrupt us yet again after 2 weeks of the season.
INAUGURAL CUP PREDICTIONS WINNER 2013

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:32 am
bowlingboy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 482
tackler thommo wrote:
You cannot define "full time wages" though can you - its this to some and that to others.
You conveniently overlook the loaded Beaumont on board at Leigh.
Give our new blokes a chance to get hold of things before asking them to bankrupt us yet again after 2 weeks of the season.


Time is a luxury we don't have, every unnecessary loss is a nail in the coffin....
A great escape fight for survival is more marketable than a wet fart loss saturated relegation campaign.
Bums on seats should be the order of the day, not the old attitude of Green and Co that the Bulls fans will keep paying through the teeth no matter what, because eventually they will stop paying.
Especially in C1.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 2:00 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27620
Location: MACS0647-JD
tackler thommo wrote:
...
Give our new blokes a chance to get hold of things before asking them to bankrupt us yet again after 2 weeks of the season.


Nobody is of course asking them to do any such thing, but the fact is, we can't have any chance of getting out of this mess without financial backing, and it doesn't look like any is available, so we ask, what are Cha-Low doing this for?

They don't have time sadly. I was going to explain but ...

bowlingboy wrote:
Time is a luxury we don't have, every unnecessary loss is a nail in the coffin....
A great escape fight for survival is more marketable than a wet fart loss saturated relegation campaign.
Bums on seats should be the order of the day, not the old attitude of Green and Co that the Bulls fans will keep paying through the teeth no matter what, because eventually they will stop paying.
Especially in C1.


... what he said.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
