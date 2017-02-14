tackler thommo wrote: ...

Give our new blokes a chance to get hold of things before asking them to bankrupt us yet again after 2 weeks of the season.

bowlingboy wrote: Time is a luxury we don't have, every unnecessary loss is a nail in the coffin....

A great escape fight for survival is more marketable than a wet fart loss saturated relegation campaign.

Bums on seats should be the order of the day, not the old attitude of Green and Co that the Bulls fans will keep paying through the teeth no matter what, because eventually they will stop paying.

Especially in C1.

Nobody is of course asking them to do any such thing, but the fact is, we can't have any chance of getting out of this mess without financial backing, and it doesn't look like any is available, so we ask, what are Cha-Low doing this for?They don't have time sadly. I was going to explain but ...... what he said.