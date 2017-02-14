|
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
..........I actually believe what the RFL did was .....so incompetent that they simply failed to realise the magnitude of mess that Bradford were in and once again......have screwed Bradford over again.
Correctomundo
Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:53 pm
Another loan player on the cards too.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:08 pm
Hasn't Mitch Achurch been released by Leeds? Maybe he could be worth a shout at this level. I think Toovey can motivate him to be a leader.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:46 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Hasn't Mitch Achurch been released by Leeds? Maybe he could be worth a shout at this level. I think Toovey can motivate him to be a leader.
Sure I read an article that he's buggered off back to Australia. Crap overrated Aussie anyway. Wouldn't be anywhere near value for the money he'd likely want.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:47 am
Problem we have compounding this is our old chums Scarcity and Demand, neither of who can play in the pack. Agents know we are desperate so know the demands there.
Experienced boots are thin on the ground creating plenty of scarcity.
They're going to bang up their requirements and Cha-Low have made it clear they aren't splurging the cash.
Worst case is we wait weeks til the agents finally realise there's never been a through line in Bradford so the Gravy Train's never been
Wed Feb 15, 2017 9:08 am
There's a bit of a contradiction in the strategy for me..
we are a full time team, but don't want to pay full time wages.
As has been said before a lot of championship players have decent jobs and business's,
So you either get your hand in your pocket and make it worth players whiles or go part time.
There is no middle ground really.
As I said yesterday our plan has to be to become a good / excellent championship team before all else.
Leigh followed this route, and it paid off for them.
I think KR have fallen into our trap of $hit or bust, we are an exiled super league club.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:55 am
bowlingboy wrote:
There's a bit of a contradiction in the strategy for me..
we are a full time team, but don't want to pay full time wages.
As has been said before a lot of championship players have decent jobs and business's,
So you either get your hand in your pocket and make it worth players whiles or go part time.
There is no middle ground really.
As I said yesterday our plan has to be to become a good / excellent championship team before all else.
Leigh followed this route, and it paid off for them.
I think KR have fallen into our trap of $hit or bust, we are an exiled super league club.
You cannot define "full time wages" though can you - its this to some and that to others.
You conveniently overlook the loaded Beaumont on board at Leigh.
Give our new blokes a chance to get hold of things before asking them to bankrupt us yet again after 2 weeks of the season.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:32 am
tackler thommo wrote:
You cannot define "full time wages" though can you - its this to some and that to others.
You conveniently overlook the loaded Beaumont on board at Leigh.
Give our new blokes a chance to get hold of things before asking them to bankrupt us yet again after 2 weeks of the season.
Time is a luxury we don't have, every unnecessary loss is a nail in the coffin....
A great escape fight for survival is more marketable than a wet fart loss saturated relegation campaign.
Bums on seats should be the order of the day, not the old attitude of Green and Co that the Bulls fans will keep paying through the teeth no matter what, because eventually they will stop paying.
Especially in C1.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 2:00 pm
tackler thommo wrote:
...
Give our new blokes a chance to get hold of things before asking them to bankrupt us yet again after 2 weeks of the season.
Nobody is of course asking them to do any such thing, but the fact is, we can't have any chance of getting out of this mess without financial backing, and it doesn't look like any is available, so we ask, what are Cha-Low doing this for?
They don't have time sadly. I was going to explain but ...
bowlingboy wrote:
Time is a luxury we don't have, every unnecessary loss is a nail in the coffin....
A great escape fight for survival is more marketable than a wet fart loss saturated relegation campaign.
Bums on seats should be the order of the day, not the old attitude of Green and Co that the Bulls fans will keep paying through the teeth no matter what, because eventually they will stop paying.
Especially in C1.
... what he said.
