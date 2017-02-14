There's a bit of a contradiction in the strategy for me..

we are a full time team, but don't want to pay full time wages.

As has been said before a lot of championship players have decent jobs and business's,

So you either get your hand in your pocket and make it worth players whiles or go part time.

There is no middle ground really.



As I said yesterday our plan has to be to become a good / excellent championship team before all else.

Leigh followed this route, and it paid off for them.

I think KR have fallen into our trap of $hit or bust, we are an exiled super league club.