Bulliac wrote:
Problem is that jobs and visas go together. If you get a visa and change jobs you need a new visa.
We had a problem at the start last season with Chris Ulugia going to Batley. The original idea was that we would release him, and Batley were going to sign him, but he couldn't get a new visa to play for Batley so we had a convoluted arrangement to help him out, whereby he, 'officially', remained on our books as a Bradford player but we'd 'send him on loan' to Batley for the season. I guess he's now got his new visa!
Yes, but I believe the reason he couldn't get a new visa for his switch to Batley was due to his lack of playing time. As he played most of, if not all, last season for Batley then he shouldn't have an issue with a new visa
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:18 pm
fifty50 wrote:
I actually believe that the RFL had full knowledge of what they were doing. They were aware that the club were losing most of the players but felt sacrificing the Bulls for the foreseeable future was preferred to having to rearrange the already published fixture list.
Got it in one. No fixture changes. A reasonably healthy crowd (the only one there will be) at the ridiculous Summer Bash Festivities. Bulls still get relegated to where we should probably have been put, only one year later, and at what cost.
Shafted is a word that springs to mind.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:00 pm
Foster confirmed as gone now.http://www.totalrl.com/tigers-land-foster-trial/
Hopefully that frees up some cash for some forwards, but where the hell are they going to come from? With the squad we have now, we might cobble a few wins when the grounds firm up, but as we have all said, we are screwed now without 3 or 4 additional players, excluding Walker. Just hope the cavalry is getting nearer.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:21 pm
Mirfieldbull wrote:
Foster confirmed as gone now.http://www.totalrl.com/tigers-land-foster-trial/
Hopefully that frees up some cash for some forwards, but where the hell are they going to come from? With the squad we have now, we might cobble a few wins when the grounds firm up, but as we have all said, we are screwed now without 3 or 4 additional players, excluding Walker. Just hope the cavalry is getting nearer.
Why would it free some cash? I thought he was one of the ones who never re-signed?
Tue Feb 14, 2017 5:06 pm
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Why would it free some cash? I thought he was one of the ones who never re-signed?
He was offered a contract so would have been part of the budget going forward
Tue Feb 14, 2017 5:35 pm
Mirfieldbull wrote:
He was offered a contract so would have been part of the budget going forward
This. Foster and Joseph were both offered contracts to re-sign. I suspect that when they released the squad numbers it was all the intention for Joseph to take 10 and Foster to take 12/13. So they will have been in the budget. Alas it was not to be, and in terms of being on the pitch. He's currently injured? So we haven't really missed him.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 5:58 pm
I will be gutted if we haven't signed any forwards for a week on Sundays game. If it's not done by then I can't see it been done.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:07 pm
Mirfieldbull wrote:
Foster confirmed as gone now.http://www.totalrl.com/tigers-land-foster-trial/
Hopefully that frees up some cash for some forwards, but where the hell are they going to come from? With the squad we have now, we might cobble a few wins when the grounds firm up, but as we have all said, we are screwed now without 3 or 4 additional players, excluding Walker. Just hope the cavalry is getting nearer
Apparently the cavalry were getting close but the ran into Sitting Bulls
Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:16 pm
Scott Moore will be confirmed in next 48 hours.Not sure on whatsort of deal that is.A bit of a nitemare off the field but no doubt on the field the bloke can play.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:28 pm
Johnbulls wrote:
Scott Moore will be confirmed in next 48 hours.Not sure on whatsort of deal that is.A bit of a nitemare off the field but no doubt on the field the bloke can play.
To be fair if he's on a month's contract before his court date or on a pay as you play deal I'll be happy. I know we need props and second rowers but it is also good to note that a hooker dictates the forwards a lot.
Currently we have an inexperienced hooker leading an inexperienced pack which isn't great for anyone. Scott Moore would at least be able to direct the inexperienced pack a bit more and hopefully this will improve Lumb and the pack's game.
