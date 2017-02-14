|
Bulliac wrote:
Problem is that jobs and visas go together. If you get a visa and change jobs you need a new visa.
We had a problem at the start last season with Chris Ulugia going to Batley. The original idea was that we would release him, and Batley were going to sign him, but he couldn't get a new visa to play for Batley so we had a convoluted arrangement to help him out, whereby he, 'officially', remained on our books as a Bradford player but we'd 'send him on loan' to Batley for the season. I guess he's now got his new visa!
Yes, but I believe the reason he couldn't get a new visa for his switch to Batley was due to his lack of playing time. As he played most of, if not all, last season for Batley then he shouldn't have an issue with a new visa
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:18 pm
fifty50 wrote:
I actually believe that the RFL had full knowledge of what they were doing. They were aware that the club were losing most of the players but felt sacrificing the Bulls for the foreseeable future was preferred to having to rearrange the already published fixture list.
Got it in one. No fixture changes. A reasonably healthy crowd (the only one there will be) at the ridiculous Summer Bash Festivities. Bulls still get relegated to where we should probably have been put, only one year later, and at what cost.
Shafted is a word that springs to mind.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:00 pm
Foster confirmed as gone now.http://www.totalrl.com/tigers-land-foster-trial/
Hopefully that frees up some cash for some forwards, but where the hell are they going to come from? With the squad we have now, we might cobble a few wins when the grounds firm up, but as we have all said, we are screwed now without 3 or 4 additional players, excluding Walker. Just hope the cavalry is getting nearer.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:21 pm
Mirfieldbull wrote:
Why would it free some cash? I thought he was one of the ones who never re-signed?
Tue Feb 14, 2017 5:06 pm
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Why would it free some cash? I thought he was one of the ones who never re-signed?
He was offered a contract so would have been part of the budget going forward
