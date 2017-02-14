Bulliac wrote:

Problem is that jobs and visas go together. If you get a visa and change jobs you need a new visa.



We had a problem at the start last season with Chris Ulugia going to Batley. The original idea was that we would release him, and Batley were going to sign him, but he couldn't get a new visa to play for Batley so we had a convoluted arrangement to help him out, whereby he, 'officially', remained on our books as a Bradford player but we'd 'send him on loan' to Batley for the season. I guess he's now got his new visa!