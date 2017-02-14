|
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Maybe Cha-Lo are thinking smart here. Everyone knows we're weak in the forwards, so our opposition are putting their play into big forwards smashing through us - and its working.
But instead of us trying to bring in forwards to bang into each other we bring in a hot-stepper (Phoenix) who will jink round the oppositions heavy pack.
Just a thought?
I've still got confidence in Cha-Low; they've not wasted money on over-paid passengers - yet.
The trouble is that we need to get it to the backs and they have to make serious ground because in the first two games the opposition are making 60+ metres with each set of 6.
Everyone knows what is needed, let just hope it comes and soon!
bowlingboy wrote:
Everyone knows what is needed, let just hope it comes and soon!
If not then the new owners intentions will be pretty clear
that's right, I can't see why there would be a sinister plot to see us in CH1 but you never know, with the $hitty end of the stick we always seem to get,
Think that Toovey's appointment (visa pending) says more about the new owners for now than a lack of arrivals. Let's face it, who exactly is there to sign apart from players that no other clubs want? (Makes the RFL decision seem even stupider due to the points deduction based on our "squad strength".)
Someone mentioned Stanley Gene earlier, if only we could pull a rabbit out of the that like him from the PNG Hunters or somewhere. Hopefully they've some networks down under because up here the cupboard's bare.
le penguin wrote:
Think that Toovey's appointment (visa pending) says more about the new owners for now than a lack of arrivals. Let's face it, who exactly is there to sign apart from players that no other clubs want? (Makes the RFL decision seem even stupider due to the points deduction based on our "squad strength".)
Someone mentioned Stanley Gene earlier, if only we could pull a rabbit out of the that like him from the PNG Hunters or somewhere. Hopefully they've some networks down under because up here the cupboard's bare.
Exactly you simply can't find decent quality players at this time of the year and overseas players for the most part take months in preparation to get them here unless you can find someone who already has a visa and is willing to move half the way around the world to play for a pretty much already relegated team but the opportunity to put themselves in the shop window.
I actually believe what the RFL did was in the hope of Bradford keeping most of their squad and been able to dig themselves out of the hole but they are so incompetent that they simply failed to realise the magnitude of mess that Bradford were in and once again unbeknown to them have screwed Bradford over again.
debaser wrote:
He is not really a union player though is he, he is a sevens player. A completely different game.
He did come through the Warriors academy too [where he, presumably, impressed], so he's not really a total
rookie at proper rugby.
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Exactly you simply can't find decent quality players at this time of the year and overseas players for the most part take months in preparation to get them here unless you can find someone who already has a visa and is willing to move half the way around the world to play for a pretty much already relegated team but the opportunity to put themselves in the shop window.
I actually believe what the RFL did was in the hope of Bradford keeping most of their squad and been able to dig themselves out of the hole but they are so incompetent that they simply failed to realise the magnitude of mess that Bradford were in and once again unbeknown to them have screwed Bradford over again.
Problem is that jobs and visas go together. If you get a visa and change jobs you need a new visa.
We had a problem at the start last season with Chris Ulugia going to Batley. The original idea was that we would release him, and Batley were going to sign him, but he couldn't get a new visa to play for Batley so we had a convoluted arrangement to help him out, whereby he, 'officially', remained on our books as a Bradford player but we'd 'send him on loan' to Batley for the season. I guess he's now got his new visa!
