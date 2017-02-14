Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Maybe Cha-Lo are thinking smart here. Everyone knows we're weak in the forwards, so our opposition are putting their play into big forwards smashing through us - and its working.
But instead of us trying to bring in forwards to bang into each other we bring in a hot-stepper (Phoenix) who will jink round the oppositions heavy pack.
Just a thought?
I've still got confidence in Cha-Low; they've not wasted money on over-paid passengers - yet.
The trouble is that we need to get it to the backs and they have to make serious ground because in the first two games the opposition are making 60+ metres with each set of 6.