Smack him Jimmy wrote: Maybe Cha-Lo are thinking smart here. Everyone knows we're weak in the forwards, so our opposition are putting their play into big forwards smashing through us - and its working.

But instead of us trying to bring in forwards to bang into each other we bring in a hot-stepper (Phoenix) who will jink round the oppositions heavy pack.

Just a thought?

I've still got confidence in Cha-Low; they've not wasted money on over-paid passengers - yet.

The trouble is that we need to get it to the backs and they have to make serious ground because in the first two games the opposition are making 60+ metres with each set of 6.