HamsterChops wrote: Although I agree that Phoenix is surely not the priority signing the team currently needs, I'm less disheartened than most by it. As long as it doesn't mean that we now won't get the forwards we desperately need (and I can't think we've signed Phoenix "instead" of those), then it's a position I do think we're lacking in quality.



Think back to last year and James Clare going to fullback. Played a few really good games there, everyone shouts "hark, our fullback problems are resolved!" and then we signed Kieren Moss. Everyone says "Why are we signing a fullback, we've got Clare who's been ace there, it's a 7 we need". Then Moss turned out to be outstanding and people were fine with Clare being moved elsewhere in the 13. Then we got a 7 in shortly after.



If Phoenix ends up being half as good as Moss, it's the same situation again but just with Johnny Campbell instead of James Clare.



That being said, FFS get some forwards signed now. And I'm hoping Phoenix doesn't end up being dogsh*t.

Agreed. I don't get the hating on Phoenix. He's not even played a game yet. He can also play across the back line and at HB. Get a couple of injuries at the back and we're not as well stocked as some think we are. Ross Oakes looks quality, but asking him to play 30+ games is not fair. As you say, we are lacking in quality too, Mendieka hasn't pulled up any tress yet. If Phoenix is an improvment on Mendieka, Thomas etc then its a good signing. My gut feeling on Phoenix is it isn't a Richie Mathers signing where we've signed a full back whon isn't better than any of the ones on our roster. But more of a Moss signing where he'll improve our side.We are clearly lacking in the pack, but it sounds like this is being addressed with rumours of Moore Larroyer and two kiwi props. Hopefully Walker can get up to fitness soon too.As Hamster said, i don't think Phoenix is a signing INSTEAD of a big prop. Just a case of the paper work was done before.