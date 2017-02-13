WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:05 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26079
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
rugbyreddog wrote:
It would be good to know what the expectations of ChaLo are for this season.Are we just preparing for next year as a Ch1 team or are we hoping to stay in the CH?


Nobody in their right mind would say we’re doing anything other than trying to stay up. It would be commercial suicide to say anything else.

That said, it will be easy to see just how much effort is being put into staying up by looking at recruitment over the next few weeks. It’s been mentioned that the club will be built around its juniors in future. I have no problem with that at all, in fact that’s great. What we do need are for some seasoned pros to bring those juniors on. Clock is ticking. Unless signings are made sooner rather than later it’ll be too late for 2017.

Bulls4Champs wrote:
Same here. Not impressed at all with Phoenix.

I reckon they probably have some kind of past relationship other than G Lowe watched him play.


Yeah, I’m not impressed with Phoenix either. Exactly the type of player we don’t need. I may be proved wrong and I hope I am but the need for forwards is far greater than some unproven 7s player.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:05 pm
Highlander
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2030
Location: Bradford
I just assumed Lowe remembers Phoenix from his NZ Warriors academy days and sees something there. He'll be our Moss/Chisholm replacement with bit of unpredictability.
But, not needed at the moment. And probably won't need him until April/May onwards. Need forwards, rapidly.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:20 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2082
Location: No longer Bradford
Although I agree that Phoenix is surely not the priority signing the team currently needs, I'm less disheartened than most by it. As long as it doesn't mean that we now won't get the forwards we desperately need (and I can't think we've signed Phoenix "instead" of those), then it's a position I do think we're lacking in quality.

Think back to last year and James Clare going to fullback. Played a few really good games there, everyone shouts "hark, our fullback problems are resolved!" and then we signed Kieren Moss. Everyone says "Why are we signing a fullback, we've got Clare who's been ace there, it's a 7 we need". Then Moss turned out to be outstanding and people were fine with Clare being moved elsewhere in the 13. Then we got a 7 in shortly after.

If Phoenix ends up being half as good as Moss, it's the same situation again but just with Johnny Campbell instead of James Clare.

That being said, FFS get some forwards signed now. And I'm hoping Phoenix doesn't end up being dogsh*t.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 4:01 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4279
HamsterChops wrote:
Although I agree that Phoenix is surely not the priority signing the team currently needs, I'm less disheartened than most by it. As long as it doesn't mean that we now won't get the forwards we desperately need (and I can't think we've signed Phoenix "instead" of those), then it's a position I do think we're lacking in quality.

Think back to last year and James Clare going to fullback. Played a few really good games there, everyone shouts "hark, our fullback problems are resolved!" and then we signed Kieren Moss. Everyone says "Why are we signing a fullback, we've got Clare who's been ace there, it's a 7 we need". Then Moss turned out to be outstanding and people were fine with Clare being moved elsewhere in the 13. Then we got a 7 in shortly after.

If Phoenix ends up being half as good as Moss, it's the same situation again but just with Johnny Campbell instead of James Clare.

That being said, FFS get some forwards signed now. And I'm hoping Phoenix doesn't end up being dogsh*t.


Agreed. I don't get the hating on Phoenix. He's not even played a game yet. He can also play across the back line and at HB. Get a couple of injuries at the back and we're not as well stocked as some think we are. Ross Oakes looks quality, but asking him to play 30+ games is not fair. As you say, we are lacking in quality too, Mendieka hasn't pulled up any tress yet. If Phoenix is an improvment on Mendieka, Thomas etc then its a good signing. My gut feeling on Phoenix is it isn't a Richie Mathers signing where we've signed a full back whon isn't better than any of the ones on our roster. But more of a Moss signing where he'll improve our side.

We are clearly lacking in the pack, but it sounds like this is being addressed with rumours of Moore Larroyer and two kiwi props. Hopefully Walker can get up to fitness soon too.

As Hamster said, i don't think Phoenix is a signing INSTEAD of a big prop. Just a case of the paper work was done before.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:47 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2746
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Moore and Larroyer would go far in terms of improving the pack. In my eyes we need at least two battle hardened props who will make yards and at least one second rower to compliment the hard running or Roche. Hopefully that frees Bentley up at 13.

Moore would be a welcome addition as he would direct and control the ruck and Lumb could learn off him. As much as I see Lumb as our future 9 I still think he is inexperienced trying to dictate an inexperienced pack which is a recipe for disaster.

Phoenix is a bit of a wild card. From what I have seen on the internet he looks like a poor mans Benji Marshall in terms of stepping and pace. This will come in handy in matches further down the line when the pitches are dryer. So may as well get him integrated now with the lads. My only concern is where do we play him? I can see him as a 6 complementing Keyes. Is his organisation good enough for a fullback directing an inexperienced team in defence? Remains to be seen. I am hoping like everyone he turns out to be class and bring something to the team.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:49 pm
woolly07
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 687
Scarey71 wrote:
wonder what Stanley Gene is doing these days... must still have a year or two left in him?


He will still be in his early thirties if you ask him.

As far as Pheonix I too expect him to be a nice addition as well as the much needed forwards - not instead.
It may have been a case of Lowe finding out he is available and couldn't resist having him in the team - but it doesn't affect the signings of forwards.
Lowe and Chalmers are far too experienced to go out shopping for tough forwards and end up signing a flashy full back. He is also 22 so not a kid anymore.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:02 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26079
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Phoenix will be a runner. He's a union player and won't be able to organise a RL team. I don't expect anything great from him.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:29 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 292
Location: Depends whose asking
Maybe Cha-Lo are thinking smart here. Everyone knows we're weak in the forwards, so our opposition are putting their play into big forwards smashing through us - and its working.
But instead of us trying to bring in forwards to bang into each other we bring in a hot-stepper (Phoenix) who will jink round the oppositions heavy pack.
Just a thought?
I've still got confidence in Cha-Low; they've not wasted money on over-paid passengers - yet.
