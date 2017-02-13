rugbyreddog wrote: It would be good to know what the expectations of ChaLo are for this season.Are we just preparing for next year as a Ch1 team or are we hoping to stay in the CH?

Bulls4Champs wrote: Same here. Not impressed at all with Phoenix.



I reckon they probably have some kind of past relationship other than G Lowe watched him play.

Nobody in their right mind would say we’re doing anything other than trying to stay up. It would be commercial suicide to say anything else.That said, it will be easy to see just how much effort is being put into staying up by looking at recruitment over the next few weeks. It’s been mentioned that the club will be built around its juniors in future. I have no problem with that at all, in fact that’s great. What we do need are for some seasoned pros to bring those juniors on. Clock is ticking. Unless signings are made sooner rather than later it’ll be too late for 2017.Yeah, I’m not impressed with Phoenix either. Exactly the type of player we don’t need. I may be proved wrong and I hope I am but the need for forwards is far greater than some unproven 7s player.