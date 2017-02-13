As I said last week Moore, Smith and Larroyer would make a massive difference, coupled with Phoenix (the unknown) and a couple of forward (the union guys).



I liked the effort yesterday we were just out muscled and a little inexperienced.

Rochdale were stronger in the forwards and played a hard hitting game, as well as old manning us and been off side not allowing us to get going, slowing the play the ball as much as they could...their coach had the measure of us I think.



Toovey is going to have to be aware of the above and prepare for this in the championship.