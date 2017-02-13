WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:05 am
bullocks
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 90
Apart from Moore, there has been nothing at all reported about any other signings so again don't try guessing until it as been officially reported and you won't feel let down.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:34 am
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2742
Location: Shipley, Bradford
bullocks wrote:
Apart from Moore, there has been nothing at all reported about any other signings so again don't try guessing until it as been officially reported and you won't feel let down.


I never feel let down!! Well except that one time where the official report said a huge signing who was really good......and it ended up being Richie Mathers :lol:

I was going by what reverready? said on the Rochdale match thread. I thought maybe it was better here for signings etc?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:28 am
bullocks
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 90
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I never feel let down!! Well except that one time where the official report said a huge signing who was really good......and it ended up being Richie Mathers :lol:

I was going by what reverready? said on the Rochdale match thread. I thought maybe it was better here for signings etc?


:)
Yep I saw what he posted and it seems to have set a lot of people getting their hopes up again. It's even on the banter Facebook page but what I'm saying is we don't want to get everyone's hopes up without at least a bit of evidence.
Maybe his lad is in the junior team so will obviously know about all the secret negotiations :)

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:32 am
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2742
Location: Shipley, Bradford
bullocks wrote:
:)
Yep I saw what he posted and it seems to have set a lot of people getting their hopes up again. It's even on the banter Facebook page but what I'm saying is we don't want to get everyone's hopes up without at least a bit of evidence.
Maybe his lad is in the junior team so will obviously know about all the secret negotiations :)


To be fair I am on that Banter page and there are a lot of good knowledgeable people on there....mixed with some complete idiots who have no idea about the game of Rugby League :lol:

Oh god please don't start that again :lol: :lol:
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:36 am
bowlingboy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 461
As I said last week Moore, Smith and Larroyer would make a massive difference, coupled with Phoenix (the unknown) and a couple of forward (the union guys).

I liked the effort yesterday we were just out muscled and a little inexperienced.
Rochdale were stronger in the forwards and played a hard hitting game, as well as old manning us and been off side not allowing us to get going, slowing the play the ball as much as they could...their coach had the measure of us I think.

Toovey is going to have to be aware of the above and prepare for this in the championship.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:03 pm
Scarey71
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 314
Location: South of Bratfud
wonder what Stanley Gene is doing these days... must still have a year or two left in him?

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:12 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4277
If we get Moore on a pay as you play , then im ok with it. Will bring much needed grunt and size in the middle. These muddy conditions suit Moores style of play.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:36 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2070
Location: No longer Bradford
Scarey71 wrote:
wonder what Stanley Gene is doing these days... must still have a year or two left in him?


Plus we wouldn't need to sort him a car out as he can use his bus pass.
