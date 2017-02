bullocks wrote: Apart from Moore, there has been nothing at all reported about any other signings so again don't try guessing until it as been officially reported and you won't feel let down.

I never feel let down!! Well except that one time where the official report said a huge signing who was really good......and it ended up being Richie MathersI was going by what reverready? said on the Rochdale match thread. I thought maybe it was better here for signings etc?