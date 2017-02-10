WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Re-signings & new coach

 
Post a reply

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:34 pm
bowlingboy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 453
[quote="Bull Mania"]We don't need good players Bullseye? ;)

Seriously though Leon won't play 30 games, especially with the rough treatment he'll get. The player we've signed can play in a few positions in the back line and halves.

We were well stocked at FB when Kieran Moss signed. Didn't do bad did he. Almost transformed the team with his support play.

The 4 Leeds lads you mentioned. Lilley was best player on the field. Hallas looked sharp at hooker and looked better than what i've seen of Halafihi. We've done worse business.

If in a months time we still don't have any forwards then fair enough. But judging them on actions after 4 weeks is barmy.



My point been there is availability, these guys just aren't wanting to spend and looking for cheap options..
I have the same feeling now that I had the last Super League season we played, everyone knew what we needed and it never came, if the investment had of come we would have survived it didn't and we dropped never to return.

Get down into C1 the support will go, a massive loss of income and it will be York and Keighley for the foreseeable.

I hope to god I am wrong by the way.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:43 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 840
Location: Waiting
Bowlingboy, You say 'if the investment had of come we would have survived it didn't and we dropped never to return.'

The reason we are in this mess is because we spent too much money when we didn't have any. The new owners are sticking to budgets and if that means we can only sign certain players and still have a club. I will be happy with that.

If they spend like Green did and we stay in Championship but then go into admin in a year, what does that say?? I would rather fight and have a tough battle this year, so be it if we go down, then we have to rebuild and try to come back up.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:55 pm
bowlingboy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 453
RickyF1 wrote:
Bowlingboy, You say 'if the investment had of come we would have survived it didn't and we dropped never to return.'

The reason we are in this mess is because we spent too much money when we didn't have any. The new owners are sticking to budgets and if that means we can only sign certain players and still have a club. I will be happy with that.

If they spend like Green did and we stay in Championship but then go into admin in a year, what does that say?? I would rather fight and have a tough battle this year, so be it if we go down, then we have to rebuild and try to come back up.




Would not be happy with been perpetually $hit, Aim to be the best you can be or don't bother, that's my opinion on the matter.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:59 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 840
Location: Waiting
bowlingboy wrote:
Would not be happy with been perpetually $hit, Aim to be the best you can be or don't bother, that's my opinion on the matter.

I'm sure they are aiming the best they can be, but working within a budget.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 3:02 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9091
Location: Bradbados
We've been a club without ambition since 2006, in truth. Other than the ambition to get beyond the end of the season, anyway. Guess we can last another year.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 3:07 pm
josefw User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Mar 03, 2010 7:56 pm
Posts: 494
Location: Manchester
bowlingboy wrote:
Would not be happy with been perpetually $hit, Aim to be the best you can be or don't bother, that's my opinion on the matter.


They will be the best they can with the money they have. Saying they aren't up to the job with less than 3 weeks in charge is ridiculous, they've signed players, got loans, sorted sponsorships and are working on getting more players in. If that isn't good enough for you, there are other teams out there.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 3:46 pm
ifallwerelikemumby Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 14, 2012 7:53 am
Posts: 263
josefw wrote:
They will be the best they can with the money they have. Saying they aren't up to the job with less than 3 weeks in charge is ridiculous, they've signed players, got loans, sorted sponsorships and are working on getting more players in. If that isn't good enough for you, there are other teams out there.

Agree with you totally, also attracted a class coach (if he stays). The new owners have had to start from scratch, they can only guess what income they will get thru season ticket sales and people paying on the day. At least they are RL people not like Green and wont be led by the nose by people like Ferrit.
I would sooner have a slow build up and survive at least a few seasons than go bust again.
Beer is the root of all my problems, ironically it solves them too Homer

Simpson that is

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 3:56 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2963
Location: Bradford
I'm as frustrated as everyone about the lack of strengthening

But, honestly, take a look through SL squad lists and tell me who might be available. Most SL squads run a skinny squad i.e 22-23 'first choice' players (which they need to cover injuries and suspensions) then you are into lads just come up from their Academy. That's why the Leeds players - Lilley excepted - were young lads.

As for Championship level players, why on earth would anyone give up their career or business, and part-time career, to go full time on a whim with the Bulls, especially given our propensity for not paying wages and going bust?

If we could get Larroyer then that would help, but he probably wants more than we are willing to pay, plus he seems desperate to impress Hull enough to get a contract. He'll probably end up at Toulouse before he came to us. It seems Bailey has retired, Scott Moore is waiting to get banged up, no idea what happened to Josh Johnson (the other name often mentioned).

Beyond that who on earth is there? Even if Hull and/or Salford help us out, it won't be battle-hardened grizzled forwards, it will almost certainly be 19 or 20 year old lads who are too old for their Academy but not close to 1st team selection.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:06 pm
Terry Price's knee Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Posts: 31
We all knew it was going to be an incredibly difficult task to get the new club up and running at such short notice. Anything short of relegation will be an amazing achievement in the circumstances. People have very short memories - just a few weeks ago we thought we were not going to have a club to support - now people are panicking because we haven't got enough big forwards. I really hope that folk aren't going to chuck the towel in after a few early defeats but at least give the new owners a chance. As others have said if we're still without a couple more forwards by mid-season then we will inevitably continue to struggle but let's just get behind the players we do have and enjoy being able to look forward to a game a game at Odsal.
Sorry - I know its not like me to be optimistic but I'm trying! :D

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:22 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 840
Location: Waiting
Terry Price's knee wrote:
We all knew it was going to be an incredibly difficult task to get the new club up and running at such short notice. Anything short of relegation will be an amazing achievement in the circumstances. People have very short memories - just a few weeks ago we thought we were not going to have a club to support - now people are panicking because we haven't got enough big forwards. I really hope that folk aren't going to chuck the towel in after a few early defeats but at least give the new owners a chance. As others have said if we're still without a couple more forwards by mid-season then we will inevitably continue to struggle but let's just get behind the players we do have and enjoy being able to look forward to a game a game at Odsal.
Sorry - I know its not like me to be optimistic but I'm trying! :D

:BOW: :BOW:
Roll on Sunday
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bicesterbull, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, broadybull87, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullsmad, Bystander, childofthenorthern, debaser, EW for PM, GazzaBull, HamsterChops, iseeyoujerryjerry, Johnbulls, josefw, mumbyisgod, paulwalker71, phillgee, pie.warrior, rambull1967, riccado, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, SCONE, Spannerz, St. Enoch, Steel City Bull, Stul, Terry Price's knee, vbfg and 301 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,516,8551,68675,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGH
TV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD
  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  