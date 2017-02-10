|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 453
|
[quote="Bull Mania"]We don't need good players Bullseye?
Seriously though Leon won't play 30 games, especially with the rough treatment he'll get. The player we've signed can play in a few positions in the back line and halves.
We were well stocked at FB when Kieran Moss signed. Didn't do bad did he. Almost transformed the team with his support play.
The 4 Leeds lads you mentioned. Lilley was best player on the field. Hallas looked sharp at hooker and looked better than what i've seen of Halafihi. We've done worse business.
If in a months time we still don't have any forwards then fair enough. But judging them on actions after 4 weeks is barmy.
My point been there is availability, these guys just aren't wanting to spend and looking for cheap options..
I have the same feeling now that I had the last Super League season we played, everyone knew what we needed and it never came, if the investment had of come we would have survived it didn't and we dropped never to return.
Get down into C1 the support will go, a massive loss of income and it will be York and Keighley for the foreseeable.
I hope to god I am wrong by the way.
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:43 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 840
Location: Waiting
|
Bowlingboy, You say 'if the investment had of come we would have survived it didn't and we dropped never to return.'
The reason we are in this mess is because we spent too much money when we didn't have any. The new owners are sticking to budgets and if that means we can only sign certain players and still have a club. I will be happy with that.
If they spend like Green did and we stay in Championship but then go into admin in a year, what does that say?? I would rather fight and have a tough battle this year, so be it if we go down, then we have to rebuild and try to come back up.
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:55 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 453
|
RickyF1 wrote:
Bowlingboy, You say 'if the investment had of come we would have survived it didn't and we dropped never to return.'
The reason we are in this mess is because we spent too much money when we didn't have any. The new owners are sticking to budgets and if that means we can only sign certain players and still have a club. I will be happy with that.
If they spend like Green did and we stay in Championship but then go into admin in a year, what does that say?? I would rather fight and have a tough battle this year, so be it if we go down, then we have to rebuild and try to come back up.
Would not be happy with been perpetually $hit, Aim to be the best you can be or don't bother, that's my opinion on the matter.
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:59 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 840
Location: Waiting
|
bowlingboy wrote:
Would not be happy with been perpetually $hit, Aim to be the best you can be or don't bother, that's my opinion on the matter.
I'm sure they are aiming the best they can be, but working within a budget.
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 3:02 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9091
Location: Bradbados
|
We've been a club without ambition since 2006, in truth. Other than the ambition to get beyond the end of the season, anyway. Guess we can last another year.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 3:07 pm
|
josefw
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Mar 03, 2010 7:56 pm
Posts: 494
Location: Manchester
|
bowlingboy wrote:
Would not be happy with been perpetually $hit, Aim to be the best you can be or don't bother, that's my opinion on the matter.
They will be the best they can with the money they have. Saying they aren't up to the job with less than 3 weeks in charge is ridiculous, they've signed players, got loans, sorted sponsorships and are working on getting more players in. If that isn't good enough for you, there are other teams out there.
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 3:46 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 14, 2012 7:53 am
Posts: 263
|
josefw wrote:
They will be the best they can with the money they have. Saying they aren't up to the job with less than 3 weeks in charge is ridiculous, they've signed players, got loans, sorted sponsorships and are working on getting more players in. If that isn't good enough for you, there are other teams out there.
Agree with you totally, also attracted a class coach (if he stays). The new owners have had to start from scratch, they can only guess what income they will get thru season ticket sales and people paying on the day. At least they are RL people not like Green and wont be led by the nose by people like Ferrit.
I would sooner have a slow build up and survive at least a few seasons than go bust again.
|
Beer is the root of all my problems, ironically it solves them too Homer
Simpson that is
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 3:56 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2963
Location: Bradford
|
I'm as frustrated as everyone about the lack of strengthening
But, honestly, take a look through SL squad lists and tell me who might be available. Most SL squads run a skinny squad i.e 22-23 'first choice' players (which they need to cover injuries and suspensions) then you are into lads just come up from their Academy. That's why the Leeds players - Lilley excepted - were young lads.
As for Championship level players, why on earth would anyone give up their career or business, and part-time career, to go full time on a whim with the Bulls, especially given our propensity for not paying wages and going bust?
If we could get Larroyer then that would help, but he probably wants more than we are willing to pay, plus he seems desperate to impress Hull enough to get a contract. He'll probably end up at Toulouse before he came to us. It seems Bailey has retired, Scott Moore is waiting to get banged up, no idea what happened to Josh Johnson (the other name often mentioned).
Beyond that who on earth is there? Even if Hull and/or Salford help us out, it won't be battle-hardened grizzled forwards, it will almost certainly be 19 or 20 year old lads who are too old for their Academy but not close to 1st team selection.
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:06 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Posts: 31
|
We all knew it was going to be an incredibly difficult task to get the new club up and running at such short notice. Anything short of relegation will be an amazing achievement in the circumstances. People have very short memories - just a few weeks ago we thought we were not going to have a club to support - now people are panicking because we haven't got enough big forwards. I really hope that folk aren't going to chuck the towel in after a few early defeats but at least give the new owners a chance. As others have said if we're still without a couple more forwards by mid-season then we will inevitably continue to struggle but let's just get behind the players we do have and enjoy being able to look forward to a game a game at Odsal.
Sorry - I know its not like me to be optimistic but I'm trying!
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:22 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 840
Location: Waiting
|
Terry Price's knee wrote:
We all knew it was going to be an incredibly difficult task to get the new club up and running at such short notice. Anything short of relegation will be an amazing achievement in the circumstances. People have very short memories - just a few weeks ago we thought we were not going to have a club to support - now people are panicking because we haven't got enough big forwards. I really hope that folk aren't going to chuck the towel in after a few early defeats but at least give the new owners a chance. As others have said if we're still without a couple more forwards by mid-season then we will inevitably continue to struggle but let's just get behind the players we do have and enjoy being able to look forward to a game a game at Odsal.
Sorry - I know its not like me to be optimistic but I'm trying!
Roll on Sunday
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bicesterbull, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, broadybull87, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullsmad, Bystander, childofthenorthern, debaser, EW for PM, GazzaBull, HamsterChops, iseeyoujerryjerry, Johnbulls, josefw, mumbyisgod, paulwalker71, phillgee, pie.warrior, rambull1967, riccado, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, SCONE, Spannerz, St. Enoch, Steel City Bull, Stul, Terry Price's knee, vbfg and 301 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|