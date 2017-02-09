|
Duckman wrote:
Last week we got a trial forward announced via the 19 man squad list...you never know.
There does seem to be a distinct lack of any rumours regarding forwards though. Hopefully once SL starts and the coaches start leaving players out of 19man squads some forwards might become available for loan.
How did Walker play?
Thu Feb 09, 2017 1:16 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
How did Walker play?
He didn't.
Thu Feb 09, 2017 1:34 pm
Thu Feb 09, 2017 4:50 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
good trial then..ha
Hardly surprising - he can't have had any pre-season.
Hopefully, with a full weeks training this week, he'll be a bit more up to speed for this week.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:06 am
The Bulls were supposed to be bringing in upto 5 players this week to reinforce they have announced 1 that we don't need and isn't here for 2 weeks....
I would have been moving heaven and earth to add to the squad before the Rochdale game which is about as important as it gets if they are serious about not been relegated.
CH1 next year anyone?
Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:45 am
I am sure they are working tirelessly in the background to bring in players that meet their certain criteria.However it's unfortunate, with the clock being set by those at RL, always running backwards.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:51 am
bowlingboy wrote:
The Bulls were supposed to be bringing in upto 5 players this week to reinforce they have announced 1 that we don't need and isn't here for 2 weeks....
I would have been moving heaven and earth to add to the squad before the Rochdale game which is about as important as it gets if they are serious about not been relegated.
CH1 next year anyone?
Surely, we all already know that, if not totally, 'nailed on', that is, and always was, the most likely outcome, given the circumstances?
The sort of experienced, grizzly, old pros most likely to give us any chance of escaping the bottom two don't seem to be around - or are asking too much money. If we go down, we go down. Life's a bitch and then you die, it's just another wasted year [thanks RFL] but, of course, who knows what a year can bring - or where we'll be! There may be a few signings already lined up for all we know....or not. We'll see.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:09 am
Someone at the club told a player sponsor earlier this week that 2 signings were been announced this week. May be a complication has arisen.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:19 am
Bulliac wrote:
Surely, we all already know that, if not totally, 'nailed on', that is, and always was, the most likely outcome, given the circumstances?
I was thinking the same, with no forwards in for me we will not beat Rochdale this week. They have recruited well and put a side containing 3 experienced super league players and one who was a consistent championship performer to the sword.
Two wins from two is a must for me in the next two games to stand a chance certainly cant see it myself
Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:32 am
king benny wrote:
Someone at the club told a player sponsor earlier this week that 2 signings were been announced this week. May be a complication has arisen.
I've not seen you at the club. Do you go in the tap room or concert room?
