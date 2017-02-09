bowlingboy wrote: The Bulls were supposed to be bringing in upto 5 players this week to reinforce they have announced 1 that we don't need and isn't here for 2 weeks....

I would have been moving heaven and earth to add to the squad before the Rochdale game which is about as important as it gets if they are serious about not been relegated.



CH1 next year anyone?

Surely, we all already know that, if not totally, 'nailed on', that is, and always was, the most likely outcome, given the circumstances?The sort of experienced, grizzly, old pros most likely to give us any chance of escaping the bottom two don't seem to be around - or are asking too much money. If we go down, we go down. Life's a bitch and then you die, it's just another wasted year [thanks RFL] but, of course, who knows what a year can bring - or where we'll be! There may be a few signings already lined up for all we know....or not. We'll see.