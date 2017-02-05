You would hope given this guys availability and our lack of forwards that we are at least watching him. Sounds like Hull aren't going to give him a permanent deal. He played in their friendly and scored a few days ago and is going to feature again tomorrow night in a reserve match. I'd like to think we at least have someone there to check him out. He was willing to drop to the Championship on a reduced deal with HKR until they decided not to keep him on. Do French players count on the overseas quota?