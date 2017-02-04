WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Re-signings & new coach

 
Post a reply

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 12:31 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 818
Location: Waiting
Old_Northern wrote:
Last time I heard, he's here on a Holiday Visa and awaiting the arrival of his Work Visa ..... dunno how long that should take??

I read somewhere he would have to go back to Oz for his work visa.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 12:50 pm
Old_Northern User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 27, 2017 3:07 pm
Posts: 5
Ah, I got that a bit wrong.
Quoting from an article here: http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... hip-opener
"With Toovey arriving on a holiday visa until his move is made permanent, "

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 1:30 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7998
Location: Odsal Stadium
rugbyreddog wrote:
As I have said, they need to show some kind of effort or the crowd will drift away and won't even be strong enough to support a CH1 team. 2V is the most surprising thing in the whole equation. Unless he's agreed to come on a short term contract to give them the once over to see if survival in this division is even possible

Yep. It's all very vague, deliberately I assume? I've seen nothing about how long Toovey is signed up for example.

Hence why I intend to keep my options open and pay on the gate. I no longer feel like I absolutely have to be at Odsal on a Sunday. Perhaps it's partly having more family commitments but the various admins have definitely dented my enthusiasm for the sport and club.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 1:32 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7998
Location: Odsal Stadium
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
As people have said its going to be such a struggle for you to bring players in. You missed out on another when we signed an Aussie prop on a British passport the other day and by the sounds of it we offered him more money to be part time than Bradford did for him to be full time.

Over paying for average players is what got us in a mess so hopefully the new owners continue to only offer what they can afford or deem the player is worth.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 2:15 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3651
Location: Hornsea
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Over paying for average players is what got us in a mess so hopefully the new owners continue to only offer what they can afford or deem the player is worth.

Isn't this also known as 'cutting your cloth' a practice we have been advised to do by several people who are now gloating that they are paying players more than we offered them. Perhaps BlueSox can now afford these players having just appointed Mark Moore the BedZRus supremo to their board. Perhaps Billy and Bluey had better count the crash barriers.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, bobsmyuncle, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, cheekydiddles, childofthenorthern, Colly2, Cookie, fifty50, Gotcha, HamsterChops, hezza1969, HiramC, Jimmy 4 Bradford, Nelson, old tony, Old_Northern, pie.warrior, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RickyF1, roger daly, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Sensei-Bull, Seventies red, Spannerz and 216 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,513,5791,28875,7324,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  