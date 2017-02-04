rugbyreddog wrote:
As I have said, they need to show some kind of effort or the crowd will drift away and won't even be strong enough to support a CH1 team. 2V is the most surprising thing in the whole equation. Unless he's agreed to come on a short term contract to give them the once over to see if survival in this division is even possible
Yep. It's all very vague, deliberately I assume? I've seen nothing about how long Toovey is signed up for example.
Hence why I intend to keep my options open and pay on the gate. I no longer feel like I absolutely have to be at Odsal on a Sunday. Perhaps it's partly having more family commitments but the various admins have definitely dented my enthusiasm for the sport and club.
