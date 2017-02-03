Bull Mania wrote: Where on earth have you got that from ! We're getting £150k central funding and we've a full time squad and starting up with the academy again. Shock horror there's not 30 quality players waiting to be signed a week before the season.



They've been in charge for 3 weeks having to get everything sorted. Think people need to be a bit more patient.



Maybe they're going with the crazy idea of living within our means, which funding wise, isn't a lot.

Looking at what is going on with both my eyes open? Not using RA&B tinted glasses?I'm not blaming the management. I fully understand why. You have just mentioned only £150k funding and then rest and we've also been stuck in the wrong division; championship on minus 12 means no chance - champ 1 on zero and we'd, at least have been in the mix for a few wins to cheer us up, and the opportunity to rebuild.As it is, why would they waste money on a season with no real prospects, other than relegation? I'd have got rid of the high earners and tried to ride it out too, then try for promotion in 2018. I mean, they can hardly come out and say that, but the clues are all around.