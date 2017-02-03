WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 8:41 pm
Bully_Boxer






debaser wrote:
Thank you. A bit more than good luck will be needed though I feel.
A miracle maybe?

Or a wall on the 20m line..Maybe Mexico will pay?



Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 8:44 pm
sandy





Bully_Boxer wrote:
Or a wall on the 20m line..Maybe Mexico will pay?

Mark Mexico???



Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:25 pm
HamsterChops






Chalmers mentioned in his interview on BCB with Billy that there were another couple of players that that should be in for next week. Interview may have been done before Jonny Walker was named in the squad though, since Walker wasn't mentioned when talking about players that have come in this week. So one of the two may be him.



Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:34 pm
RickyF1






HamsterChops wrote:
Chalmers mentioned in his interview on BCB with Billy that there were another couple of players that that should be in for next week. Interview may have been done before Jonny Walker was named in the squad though, since Walker wasn't mentioned when talking about players that have come in this week. So one of the two may be him.

I'm guessing he has signed so maybe 1 more player but who knows.



Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:56 pm
RickyF1






What about Scott Moore until his court case? Could do use a job in the forwards?



Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:30 pm
HamsterChops






RickyF1 wrote:
What about Scott Moore until his court case? Could do use a job in the forwards?


While Lilley is here, I don't think we need him. Once Lilley's loan is up, Moore will likely be off to the cells. Erm.. allegedly.



Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:04 am
Bulliac






Bull Mania wrote:
Where on earth have you got that from! We're getting £150k central funding and we've a full time squad and starting up with the academy again. Shock horror there's not 30 quality players waiting to be signed a week before the season.

They've been in charge for 3 weeks having to get everything sorted. Think people need to be a bit more patient.

Maybe they're going with the crazy idea of living within our means, which funding wise, isn't a lot.


Looking at what is going on with both my eyes open? Not using RA&B tinted glasses?

I'm not blaming the management. I fully understand why. You have just mentioned only £150k funding and then rest and we've also been stuck in the wrong division; championship on minus 12 means no chance - champ 1 on zero and we'd, at least have been in the mix for a few wins to cheer us up, and the opportunity to rebuild.

As it is, why would they waste money on a season with no real prospects, other than relegation? I'd have got rid of the high earners and tried to ride it out too, then try for promotion in 2018. I mean, they can hardly come out and say that, but the clues are all around.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls



Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:12 am
rugbyreddog






Bulliac wrote:
Looking at what is going on with both my eyes open? Not using RA&B tinted glasses?

I'm not blaming the management. I fully understand why. You have just mentioned only £150k funding and then rest and we've also been stuck in the wrong division; championship on minus 12 means no chance - champ 1 on zero and we'd, at least have been in the mix for a few wins to cheer us up, and the opportunity to rebuild.

As it is, why would they waste money on a season with no real prospects, other than relegation? I'd have got rid of the high earners and tried to ride it out too, then try for promotion in 2018. I mean, they can hardly come out and say that, but the clues are all around.

As I have said, they need to show some kind of effort or the crowd will drift away and won't even be strong enough to support a CH1 team. 2V is the most surprising thing in the whole equation. Unless he's agreed to come on a short term contract to give them the once over to see if survival in this division is even possible



Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:14 am
Greg Florimos Boots





As people have said its going to be such a struggle for you to bring players in. You missed out on another when we signed an Aussie prop on a British passport the other day and by the sounds of it we offered him more money to be part time than Bradford did for him to be full time.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
