The way I see it we cant judge Cha-Low before we've even played our first game. These guys didnt fly half way round the world to play at Rugby League Manager 2017.

Yes we've been let down before, plenty of times; but so far we've not lost a Championship game with Cha-Lo at the helm (ok that may change on Sunday).

So until they prove they are a couple of $hysters they have my 100% backing. COYB