Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 5:30 pm
redeverready
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14849
Location: Gods County
rugbyreddog wrote:
Unfortunately we were not given the time to be patient. Plus when people who presumably have been negotiating with ChaLo about their future plans i.e. Joseph and Chisolm then choose Workington and Sheffield the future looks bleak.

To be fair to the new lot Chisholm didn't choose Sheffield over us we had already said we didn't want him.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 5:32 pm
redeverready
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14849
Location: Gods County
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
One month's trial.

You can't play first team games as a trialist.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 6:26 pm
Bets'y Bulls
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1346
Location: Mirfield
He's on a one month contract then

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 6:32 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2684
Location: Shipley, Bradford
redeverready wrote:
You can't play first team games as a trialist.


Hmm well I am just going by what the man said himself on Twitter.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 6:58 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2935
Location: Bradford
Signing Jonny Walker kind makes sense. We need an experienced prop and he is one. I doubt he's going to cost much and is far from being the worst player around at our level

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:33 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6058
Have heard the name Jonny Walker , did he play for you guys last season ?

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:37 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2032
Location: No longer Bradford
weighman wrote:
Have heard the name Jonny Walker , did he play for you guys last season ?


A whole 3 games. It's Adam Walker's brother. Played at a few clubs before us and ended up on loan at Keighley last year from us.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:39 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6058
Thanks for that . Good luck on Sunday .

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 8:31 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9588
Location: Here
weighman wrote:
Thanks for that . Good luck on Sunday .


Thank you. A bit more than good luck will be needed though I feel.
A miracle maybe?
(and I feel fine)

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 8:36 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 224
Location: Depends whose asking
The way I see it we cant judge Cha-Low before we've even played our first game. These guys didnt fly half way round the world to play at Rugby League Manager 2017.
Yes we've been let down before, plenty of times; but so far we've not lost a Championship game with Cha-Lo at the helm (ok that may change on Sunday).
So until they prove they are a couple of $hysters they have my 100% backing. COYB
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, bullocks, Bullsmad, Cripesginger, debaser, dummyrunner, eddywalls, feebleweasel, HamsterChops, Nothus, Pickering Red, pie.warrior, redeverready, ridlerbull, robin1972, rossybull, sandy, Sensei-Bull, Smack him Jimmy, Stul, Traffic, Wakeylad21, WF Rhino, woolly07 and 320 guests

YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

