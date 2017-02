Bulliac wrote: It does seem as though little expense or effort is going to be put into this season. .

Where on earth have you got that from! We're getting £150k central funding and we've a full time squad and starting up with the academy again. Shock horror there's not 30 quality players waiting to be signed a week before the season.They've been in charge for 3 weeks having to get everything sorted. Think people need to be a bit more patient.Maybe they're going with the crazy idea of living within our means, which funding wise, isn't a lot.