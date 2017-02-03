|
On Joseph, it also might have been that after the way the previous owners/club treated him he didn't fancy playing for Bradford. And it looks like he took the opportunity to look to develop his career beyond playing. Good look to him. It would be interesting to know if we offered him a deal or not, suspect we wont know though.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:41 am
Bulliac wrote:
it's long walk to Workington, for part time wages.
Meh, I pay a fortune to go the the Lakes several times a year. He's getting paid to do it.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:38 am
Losing players to Sheffield and now Workington. A more cynical poster might suggest that the new owners have written this season off and are putting things in place for an attack on CH1 next year. It might be that if that were the case we could have a bigger squad than fan base next year.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 12:13 pm
Duckman wrote:
I think its more likely that the events of last few months have brought home to him that RL is very short and tenuous career, and he needs to plan what he's going to do once he gets too old to play
Remember he did sign a professional contract with us just a few months ago! A helluva lot has happened since then - and given that quite of of us supporter are 're-assessing' our commitment, is it any surprise that a player who is in the twilight of his career would do the same?
Fri Feb 03, 2017 12:18 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
Losing players to Sheffield and now Workington. A more cynical poster might suggest that the new owners have written this season off and are putting things in place for an attack on CH1 next year. It might be that if that were the case we could have a bigger squad than fan base next year.
Or it might be that we have been written off altogether and that they are just waiting for 2019 when suddenly they no longer need rugby and can make a killing with the RFL and the Council on the ground. With the perfect excuse, "Well, we tried but the rugby couldn't be made to work so what can you do ... "?
Fri Feb 03, 2017 2:28 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
If that was the case I imagine they'd have kept Toovey at home and promoted Beattie to first team coach. Also they'd have sacked off the academy set up like Salford.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 2:34 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Or it might be that we have been written off altogether and that they are just waiting for 2019 when suddenly they no longer need rugby and can make a killing with the RFL and the Council on the ground. With the perfect excuse, "Well, we tried but the rugby couldn't be made to work so what can you do ... "?
I don't think that's the case,
I do however think there is a master plan I just cant put my finger on what that may be yet?
Fri Feb 03, 2017 2:42 pm
Well we're afloat, but not feeling a definite launching.
