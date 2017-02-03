WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:28 am
On Joseph, it also might have been that after the way the previous owners/club treated him he didn't fancy playing for Bradford. And it looks like he took the opportunity to look to develop his career beyond playing. Good look to him. It would be interesting to know if we offered him a deal or not, suspect we wont know though.

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:41 am
Bulliac wrote:
it's long walk to Workington, for part time wages.


Meh, I pay a fortune to go the the Lakes several times a year. He's getting paid to do it.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:38 am
Losing players to Sheffield and now Workington. A more cynical poster might suggest that the new owners have written this season off and are putting things in place for an attack on CH1 next year. It might be that if that were the case we could have a bigger squad than fan base next year.

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 12:13 pm
Duckman wrote:
On Joseph, it also might have been that after the way the previous owners/club treated him he didn't fancy playing for Bradford. And it looks like he took the opportunity to look to develop his career beyond playing. Good look to him. It would be interesting to know if we offered him a deal or not, suspect we wont know though.


I think its more likely that the events of last few months have brought home to him that RL is very short and tenuous career, and he needs to plan what he's going to do once he gets too old to play

Remember he did sign a professional contract with us just a few months ago! A helluva lot has happened since then - and given that quite of of us supporter are 're-assessing' our commitment, is it any surprise that a player who is in the twilight of his career would do the same?

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 12:18 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
Losing players to Sheffield and now Workington. A more cynical poster might suggest that the new owners have written this season off and are putting things in place for an attack on CH1 next year. It might be that if that were the case we could have a bigger squad than fan base next year.


Or it might be that we have been written off altogether and that they are just waiting for 2019 when suddenly they no longer need rugby and can make a killing with the RFL and the Council on the ground. With the perfect excuse, "Well, we tried but the rugby couldn't be made to work so what can you do ... "?
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
