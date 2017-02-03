Duckman wrote: On Joseph, it also might have been that after the way the previous owners/club treated him he didn't fancy playing for Bradford. And it looks like he took the opportunity to look to develop his career beyond playing. Good look to him. It would be interesting to know if we offered him a deal or not, suspect we wont know though.

I think its more likely that the events of last few months have brought home to him that RL is very short and tenuous career, and he needs to plan what he's going to do once he gets too old to playRemember he did sign a professional contract with us just a few months ago! A helluva lot has happened since then - and given that quite of of us supporter are 're-assessing' our commitment, is it any surprise that a player who is in the twilight of his career would do the same?