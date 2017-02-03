Derwent wrote: Correct, plus we were able to offer him one of the community development roles which boosts his earnings quite a bit.

This does illustrate one problem we are going to increasingly find. We don't want to pay top dollar for full-time players (for entirely understandable reasons) which means that people will often find it better to be part-time. Especially, if development role in a club is thrown into the mix.I think we're REALLY going to struggle to get players in. Most SL clubs don't have spare experienced players - once you get past the top 20-23 players in SL squads you're into the Academy talent. And the best players at Championship level have often chosen to be part-time because it makes more financial sense for them.I suspect, at least in part, this explains why we were overpaying players last season. And also explains why, despite everyone saying 'we need experience', what we've done is bring in Leeds players who are barely any more experienced than the inexperienced players we've got (Lilley excepted perhaps)