WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Re-signings & new coach

 
Post a reply

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:05 am
Derwent User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 25, 2004 10:53 am
Posts: 2861
Location: Sometimes Workington, Sometimes Warrington, Often on the M6
paulwalker71 wrote:
If you read the story on Workington's website, it appears that he decided he'd rather go part-time and work on building up his business.


Correct, plus we were able to offer him one of the community development roles which boosts his earnings quite a bit.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:06 am
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 682
I doubt it was simply down to money with Joseph. Workington won't be paying much and it is quite a journey up there two or three times a week. It looks like the Bulls just didn't want him that much.
Toovey probably wants to sign his own players and not rely completely on other people to sign them.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:17 am
bowlingboy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 418
We needed a big hard experienced Forward??
Oh well in Toovey we trust! I mean Leigh Beattie ha ha ha

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:18 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25981
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
George Rose to sign ;-)
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:19 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2933
Location: Bradford
Derwent wrote:
Correct, plus we were able to offer him one of the community development roles which boosts his earnings quite a bit.


This does illustrate one problem we are going to increasingly find. We don't want to pay top dollar for full-time players (for entirely understandable reasons) which means that people will often find it better to be part-time. Especially, if development role in a club is thrown into the mix.

I think we're REALLY going to struggle to get players in. Most SL clubs don't have spare experienced players - once you get past the top 20-23 players in SL squads you're into the Academy talent. And the best players at Championship level have often chosen to be part-time because it makes more financial sense for them.

I suspect, at least in part, this explains why we were overpaying players last season. And also explains why, despite everyone saying 'we need experience', what we've done is bring in Leeds players who are barely any more experienced than the inexperienced players we've got (Lilley excepted perhaps)

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:39 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 852
Bullseye wrote:
Brett Stewart and Jamie Lyon.


:BOW: :BOW:

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:49 am
RAB-2411 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:24 pm
Posts: 10
If he is happy fighting for a mid table position in League 1 he clearly doesn't have the competitive edge we need this season. That being said we need to recruit some experienced forwards with some fight in them.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:05 am
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4441
RAB-2411 wrote:
If he is happy fighting for a mid table position in League 1 he clearly doesn't have the competitive edge we need this season. That being said we need to recruit some experienced forwards with some fight in them.


Or maybe he does but as mentioned, the other role fits within his life. Wether that's financial or style wise who knows.

I wouldn't say a competitive edge is something he has ever lacked to be honest.

I was hoping he would sign with us, he is a good tough and experienced forward.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, ATS1, Bing [Bot], bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Brunty123, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, colly226, Creedy Bull, Czech Bull, dave over the humber, Derwent, exiledbull, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, Highlander, iseeyoujerryjerry, JonB95, jumbercules, king benny, linebacker53, Nothus, paulwalker71, RAB-2411, REDWHITEANDBLUE, riccado, Scarey71, Spannerz, Stul, tackler thommo, The Writer, tigertot, tikkabull, vbfg and 300 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,513,0951,44875,7324,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  