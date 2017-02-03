|
paulwalker71 wrote:
If you read the story on Workington's website, it appears that he decided he'd rather go part-time and work on building up his business.
Correct, plus we were able to offer him one of the community development roles which boosts his earnings quite a bit.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:06 am
I doubt it was simply down to money with Joseph. Workington won't be paying much and it is quite a journey up there two or three times a week. It looks like the Bulls just didn't want him that much.
Toovey probably wants to sign his own players and not rely completely on other people to sign them.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:17 am
We needed a big hard experienced Forward??
Oh well in Toovey we trust! I mean Leigh Beattie ha ha ha
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:18 am
George Rose to sign
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:19 am
Derwent wrote:
Correct, plus we were able to offer him one of the community development roles which boosts his earnings quite a bit.
This does illustrate one problem we are going to increasingly find. We don't want to pay top dollar for full-time players (for entirely understandable reasons) which means that people will often find it better to be part-time. Especially, if development role in a club is thrown into the mix.
I think we're REALLY going to struggle to get players in. Most SL clubs don't have spare experienced players - once you get past the top 20-23 players in SL squads you're into the Academy talent. And the best players at Championship level have often chosen to be part-time because it makes more financial sense for them.
I suspect, at least in part, this explains why we were overpaying players last season. And also explains why, despite everyone saying 'we need experience', what we've done is bring in Leeds players who are barely any more experienced than the inexperienced players we've got (Lilley excepted perhaps)
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:39 am
Bullseye wrote:
Brett Stewart and Jamie Lyon.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:49 am
If he is happy fighting for a mid table position in League 1 he clearly doesn't have the competitive edge we need this season. That being said we need to recruit some experienced forwards with some fight in them.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:05 am
RAB-2411 wrote:
If he is happy fighting for a mid table position in League 1 he clearly doesn't have the competitive edge we need this season. That being said we need to recruit some experienced forwards with some fight in them.
Or maybe he does but as mentioned, the other role fits within his life. Wether that's financial or style wise who knows.
I wouldn't say a competitive edge is something he has ever lacked to be honest.
I was hoping he would sign with us, he is a good tough and experienced forward.
