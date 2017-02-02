HamsterChops wrote:
Pryce won't go 1. He left in the first place because he couldn't play 6. I doubt he'd have come back if he was gonna be playing anywhere else.
He's probably too slow for it nowadays anyway.
I don't see any reason to not start with Pryce & Lilley in halves and Keyes at 9. Lumb on the bench to come on and rotate the 4 between the two half and hooker positions. Lumb is the only one who only plays hooker and Pryce the only one who only plays half. Only. I said only too much. But the point remains that any combo of the 3 could be on the field in those positions.
I expect Hallas to be at 13 to be honest.
Agreed with Pryce but I personally sooner would see Keyes partner him :/ And I'd sooner see our own Lumb start at hooker. Hallas for me needs to be off the bench with Bentley starting at 13.