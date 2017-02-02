HamsterChops wrote:

Pryce won't go 1. He left in the first place because he couldn't play 6. I doubt he'd have come back if he was gonna be playing anywhere else.



He's probably too slow for it nowadays anyway.



I don't see any reason to not start with Pryce & Lilley in halves and Keyes at 9. Lumb on the bench to come on and rotate the 4 between the two half and hooker positions. Lumb is the only one who only plays hooker and Pryce the only one who only plays half. Only. I said only too much. But the point remains that any combo of the 3 could be on the field in those positions.



I expect Hallas to be at 13 to be honest.