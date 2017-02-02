tigertot wrote: Hetherington is a top RL bloke, greatly misunderstood by many. But I would bet this is to benefit Leeds as much as Bradford. If Lilley can't learn how to be a HB off 2V he's never going to make it.

I agree with 50% of that..Hetherington is Firstly a businessman and secondly a Leeds fan - lets not pretend; whatever he does is to benefit his own team; he's not going to do this because he wants to help the Bulls.4 of his players are going to be taught by one of the best coaches going; that cant be a bad thing; the fact that the Bulls benefit out of it is just a by-product.If these 4 young lads put their bodies on the line for us then they have my utmost respect.But we wouldnt be in this position if it wasnt for that jordan pansy no-try