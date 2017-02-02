WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Re-signings & new coach

 


Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 7:40 pm
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bull Mania wrote:
Lilley is far too good to be on the bench. Play him at 7 with Pryce at 6 with Keyes at 9.

I know what you're saying about playing Keyes and Pryce together but Lilley has to play IMO

Anyway with our luck with injuries Pryce will tear his hamstring against Hull KR and Keyes will snap his ligaments.


What about Pryce at 1 with Lilley and Keyes in the halves?
Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:12 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
roofaldo2 wrote:
What about Pryce at 1 with Lilley and Keyes in the halves?


Pryce won't go 1. He left in the first place because he couldn't play 6. I doubt he'd have come back if he was gonna be playing anywhere else.

He's probably too slow for it nowadays anyway.

I don't see any reason to not start with Pryce & Lilley in halves and Keyes at 9. Lumb on the bench to come on and rotate the 4 between the two half and hooker positions. Lumb is the only one who only plays hooker and Pryce the only one who only plays half. Only. I said only too much. But the point remains that any combo of the 3 could be on the field in those positions.

I expect Hallas to be at 13 to be honest.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:31 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Tweet from Ross

Four Leeds lads have arrived but led to believe @OfficialBullsRL will be significantly strengthened further before Rochdale game next week.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:35 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bull Mania wrote:
Tweet from Ross

Four Leeds lads have arrived but led to believe @OfficialBullsRL will be significantly strengthened further before Rochdale game next week.


Really needs to be someone with some experience this time.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 9:27 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Brett Stewart and Jamie Lyon.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 9:35 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Is Anthony Watmough still playing? Been a few years since the yearly rumour of "Watmough to join Bulls"

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 10:24 pm
What about Luaki?

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 10:29 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
bowlingboy wrote:
What about Luaki?


If we were going to sign Lauaki back, I would suggest we wait until people have already bought their season tickets.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 10:59 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
tigertot wrote:
Hetherington is a top RL bloke, greatly misunderstood by many. But I would bet this is to benefit Leeds as much as Bradford. If Lilley can't learn how to be a HB off 2V he's never going to make it.


I agree with 50% of that..

Hetherington is Firstly a businessman and secondly a Leeds fan - lets not pretend; whatever he does is to benefit his own team; he's not going to do this because he wants to help the Bulls.
4 of his players are going to be taught by one of the best coaches going; that cant be a bad thing; the fact that the Bulls benefit out of it is just a by-product.

If these 4 young lads put their bodies on the line for us then they have my utmost respect.

But we wouldnt be in this position if it wasnt for that jordan pansy no-try :FRUSRATED:

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:01 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
woolly07 wrote:
That's OK tad rhino,
It was nice to look at your photo again.


yeah; but stop using pictures of my missus as your avatar :wink:



   







