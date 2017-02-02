Bull Mania wrote:
Lilley is far too good to be on the bench. Play him at 7 with Pryce at 6 with Keyes at 9.
I know what you're saying about playing Keyes and Pryce together but Lilley has to play IMO
Anyway with our luck with injuries Pryce will tear his hamstring against Hull KR and Keyes will snap his ligaments.
What about Pryce at 1 with Lilley and Keyes in the halves?