Duckman wrote: Why would anyone come from the other side of the world to buy a club in the state ours was/is with no budget or intention for a competitive squad? Surely they wouldn't, would they? There must be a plan or what's the point..

Just what I've been asking and thinking. Like you, I expect (well, perhaps nearer hope than expect, or a bit of both) that there is an answer. Of course, there may not, but it seems highly improbable that these 2 guys have done what they have , and got us to the point we are, for no apparent rhyme or reason.If I had to bet, then I would say they are extremely confident that other people will eventually come in who have access to the sort of funds that wold make sense. because the current situation still makes no sense. At all.But, if so, then where are they? What are they waiting for? If they exist, they surely know it is critical we hit the ground at least crawling, with a regulation number of limbs, and we are a fair way off even that. So why would they wait?But, if they exist, a deal must have been done, as I'm simply not prepared to accept that Cha-Low were selected to reboot a skint club in the mire, on the far side of the planet, with no money and no ambition.So on balance I am awaiting the HUGE news of our multi-millionaire new backers, and the re-signing of Iestyn Harris.