
I'd rather them be silent and crack on behind closed doors than shouting their mouths off in the press saying they are going to do this and that. We all know how fickle Bulls fans can be and jump on every single little thing. So just let them crack on with running the club. There is a reason they have left the 1, 10, 12 and 13 shirts free.
Go with what we have this week. Treat is as another pre-season game albeit with a bit of damage limitation. Our season starts against Rochdale....
Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:27 pm
It could always be that we have signed some players this week that are training with the squad and we are holding back the news as late as possible so that it is harder for HKR to prepare?
Wishful thinking perhaps. I just can't believe they would announce a squad and keep those very specific numbers free unless they have someone in mind/on the brink of signing/already signed. All the players have been pretty quiet this week which suggests they are now getting stuck in and preparing.
So far Chalmers and Lowe have done everything I would have expected them to in such a short space of time. We have a club, they have signed up most of the remaining players, re-signed a fair few of the academy lads and the academy staff, got a website back up and running, sold off a ton of old stock, got season tickets on sale and given info to people that purchased tickets with the old regime.
I think we just need to continue to be patient. It is just hard when you see the oncoming train that is the HKR game on Sun and with the squad as it stands we are firmly tied to the tracks ready to be massacred.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:45 pm
psychostring wrote:
I like your positive thinking but in this age, I would staggered if we have signed anyone at all in secret. Someone would have heard a rumour and shared it.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:47 pm
debaser wrote:
I like your positive thinking but in this age, I would staggered if we have signed anyone at all in secret. Someone would have heard a rumour and shared it.
True but we don't seem to have any academy players dad on here anymore unless he's now posting under a different name
Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:47 pm
psychostring wrote:
I'm with psycho on this. Lets give Cha-Lo a handful of games to show us if they mean business
Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:58 pm
Don't get me wrong, I share the same feeling of trepidation as most on here that we may see a similar scenario to our relegation year where no (or very few) reinforcements arrive.
I just feel like at the moment I'm letting my mistrust of former owners control my view of the current situation.
I'm really pleased with the season ticket prices and for the first time ever might pay to sit in the stand rather than on the terrace. I also think we have the makings of a decent enough Championship squad but without those squad numbers being filled up with some grown up experienced championship players I fear the worst.
Everything I'm seeing so far suggests that the new owners have identified a Championship budget and are sticking to it which is what we need.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:28 pm
Breaking News:
Well respected member of RAB leaks news of latest signing
paulwalker71 wrote:
..........he flat out stated that Billy Slater was on the plane from Oz
Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:43 pm
Speaking personally, I'm not asking for empty promises. I just feel like they could do with a bit more communication with the fans. Perhaps they are 'cracking on' in the background but without knowing what their plans are it is difficult to buy into 2017. Perhaps I'm just more jaded with it all than I realised and taking my frustrations out on the new owner to a certain degree. These last few days it just seems they've been good at getting information out which involves fans spending money with the club but without much indication on what we're signing up for.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:49 pm
I've got a question,,, have these new owners actually been asked why they have bought the club, because in all honesty why would 2 people from the other side of the world want to buy what they have bought and do absolutely nothing, what is there real reason in buying this club, I think in my own mind that there is someone else behind these
