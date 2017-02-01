It could always be that we have signed some players this week that are training with the squad and we are holding back the news as late as possible so that it is harder for HKR to prepare?



Wishful thinking perhaps. I just can't believe they would announce a squad and keep those very specific numbers free unless they have someone in mind/on the brink of signing/already signed. All the players have been pretty quiet this week which suggests they are now getting stuck in and preparing.



So far Chalmers and Lowe have done everything I would have expected them to in such a short space of time. We have a club, they have signed up most of the remaining players, re-signed a fair few of the academy lads and the academy staff, got a website back up and running, sold off a ton of old stock, got season tickets on sale and given info to people that purchased tickets with the old regime.



I think we just need to continue to be patient. It is just hard when you see the oncoming train that is the HKR game on Sun and with the squad as it stands we are firmly tied to the tracks ready to be massacred.