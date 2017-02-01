le penguin wrote: Has anyone seen Bulliac and Jean Capdouze in the same room?

Bulliac wrote: I DO wish this stupid phone would stop changing my wordson and adding bits on.

Think the two may be related - the phone is "doin' my flaming 'ed in".I've had a strange three days, my phone and sky catch-up device and home network have all continued to work perfectly well on my wi-fi, whilst both my PC and laptop have resolutely refused to find an internet connection. However, I'm back, and my computer tells me the connection is now over 70 Mbps and I'm only paying for 38 - though BTalso sent an email to say the price is going up....and I thought it was all a, 'Brucie bonus', to compensate for missing out for three days.