WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Re-signings & new coach

 
Post a reply

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:13 am
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7987
Location: Odsal Stadium
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Not just me that's getting a bit miffed by the lack of information being released. I think we appreciate that there is a lot to do in a short space of time however surely things have to be released in a certain order. Yesterday they were selling season tickets yet still hadn't released any squad numbers, although they did a few hours after (probably due to social media pressure). Yes this might be normal under usual circumstances but not when half your squad has been picked apart.

We still don't really know what the longer term plan is with Chalmers and Lowe or the level of backing they intend to put into this season.

How can they expect anyone to commit to a season ticket without knowing what they're buying? Perhaps they just expect everyone to buy one regardless. I'm sure some will, we had people daft enough to buy them whilst we were in admin! But my goodwill has been used up now and they've made my decision not to commit for a season ticket easier than I expected.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:17 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14766
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Someone at the club told me Graham Lowe is doing the coaching until the visa is sorted.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:40 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3637
Location: Hornsea
tigertot wrote:
Someone at the club told me Graham Lowe is doing the coaching until the visa is sorted.

Ooh. Been a long time since we had a 'someone at the club told me' story. Even they are welcome in these days of news blackout.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:48 am
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 797
Location: Waiting
tigertot wrote:
Someone at the club told me Graham Lowe is doing the coaching until the visa is sorted.

So that's what they are telling people!!!

It didn't look like it was Lowe that was training them when i went to the open training session. :lol:

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:12 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9042
Location: Bradbados
RickyF1 wrote:
So that's what they are telling people!!!

It didn't look like it was Lowe that was training them when i went to the open training session. :lol:

Guses it was Leighton Beattie then. Can I suggest we don't go any further down this line? Only trouble can follow...
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:15 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9042
Location: Bradbados
I DO wish this stupid phone would stop changing my wordson and adding bits on.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 11:57 am
le penguin User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 8
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
Bulliac wrote:
Leighton Beattie


Has anyone seen Bulliac and Jean Capdouze in the same room?

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:12 pm
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2624
rugbyreddog wrote:
Ooh. Been a long time since we had a 'someone at the club told me' story. Even they are welcome in these days of news blackout.


Well yeah, that's cos there's not been anyone IN the club to actually leak any stories
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:27 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25964
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
le penguin wrote:
Has anyone seen Bulliac and Jean Capdouze in the same room?


:lol:
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, Bicesterbull, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, bullocks, Bulls4Champs, chapylad, Creedy Bull, daveyz999, EW for PM, HamsterChops, HiramC, le penguin, linebacker53, Old Timer No 4, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, ridlerbull, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Stockwell & Smales, tigertot, tikkabull, unknownlegend, vbfg and 338 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,512,2641,50875,7304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  