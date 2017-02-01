|
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Not just me that's getting a bit miffed by the lack of information being released. I think we appreciate that there is a lot to do in a short space of time however surely things have to be released in a certain order. Yesterday they were selling season tickets yet still hadn't released any squad numbers, although they did a few hours after (probably due to social media pressure). Yes this might be normal under usual circumstances but not when half your squad has been picked apart.
We still don't really know what the longer term plan is with Chalmers and Lowe or the level of backing they intend to put into this season.
How can they expect anyone to commit to a season ticket without knowing what they're buying? Perhaps they just expect everyone to buy one regardless. I'm sure some will, we had people daft enough to buy them whilst we were in admin! But my goodwill has been used up now and they've made my decision not to commit for a season ticket easier than I expected.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:17 am
Someone at the club told me Graham Lowe is doing the coaching until the visa is sorted.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:40 am
tigertot wrote:
Someone at the club told me Graham Lowe is doing the coaching until the visa is sorted.
Ooh. Been a long time since we had a 'someone at the club told me' story. Even they are welcome in these days of news blackout.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:48 am
tigertot wrote:
Someone at the club told me Graham Lowe is doing the coaching until the visa is sorted.
So that's what they are telling people!!!
It didn't look like it was Lowe that was training them when i went to the open training session.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:12 am
RickyF1 wrote:
So that's what they are telling people!!!
It didn't look like it was Lowe that was training them when i went to the open training session.
Guses it was Leighton Beattie then. Can I suggest we don't go any further down this line? Only trouble can follow...
Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:15 am
I DO wish this stupid phone would stop changing my wordson and adding bits on.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 11:57 am
Bulliac wrote:
Leighton Beattie
Has anyone seen Bulliac and Jean Capdouze in the same room?
Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:12 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
Ooh. Been a long time since we had a 'someone at the club told me' story. Even they are welcome in these days of news blackout.
Well yeah, that's cos there's not been anyone IN the club to actually leak any stories
Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:27 pm
le penguin wrote:
Has anyone seen Bulliac and Jean Capdouze in the same room?
