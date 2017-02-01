Bully_Boxer wrote:

Not just me that's getting a bit miffed by the lack of information being released. I think we appreciate that there is a lot to do in a short space of time however surely things have to be released in a certain order. Yesterday they were selling season tickets yet still hadn't released any squad numbers, although they did a few hours after (probably due to social media pressure). Yes this might be normal under usual circumstances but not when half your squad has been picked apart.



We still don't really know what the longer term plan is with Chalmers and Lowe or the level of backing they intend to put into this season.



How can they expect anyone to commit to a season ticket without knowing what they're buying? Perhaps they just expect everyone to buy one regardless. I'm sure some will, we had people daft enough to buy them whilst we were in admin! But my goodwill has been used up now and they've made my decision not to commit for a season ticket easier than I expected.