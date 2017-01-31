WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:50 pm
HamsterChops






Looking at the 20 man squad announced, how does anyone think that pack is enough?

We're essentially going into Sunday with a pack that includes two juniors in Bentley & Wilkinson as starters. With one prop and one hooker on the bench and NO other forwards. You can't make a 17 out of that squad with more than 1 proper forward on the bench (since hookers are essentially third halves nowadays).

Don't get me wrong, we don't need them in time for KR. We're getting a hammering in that game regardless of who we bring in. But with Rochdale the week after, surely we need some recruits before that game since it's one of the very few we have a chance of getting some points out of. But not with just Kirk, Peltier, Magrin, Roche, Bentley & Wilkinson as our only (non-hooker) forward options.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 11:22 pm
atomic





Bullseye wrote:
I've said all along that we'll know whether the new guys are serious as the season progresses. If the side isn't strengthened it'll be easy to see that they're not serious. How long we give them is the question.


I suppose it depends upon what goals Toovey has been set. The second half of a Championship season always interested me. A good five wins in that second half and -12 is history,with games in hand.


Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 11:55 pm
Smack him Jimmy






Since the KR is a lost game before we even walk on the pitch; and next weeks game against Rochdale is a must-win.
Why dont we just rest some players - in fact lets rest anyone who has been given a shirt number.
The vacant shirt numbers can then play KR and we wont pick any injuries up - Simple!
This RL Manager malarky is easy

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:11 am
Bulls Boy 2011






As much as I am aware we will lose to KR I also think the 3 games against them are crucial for us. It gives the lads much needed game time against the best in this league (in my time of playing I learnt more playing tough teams). Plus and this could be vital......Points Difference. I really do believe come seasons end we will be competing with Rochdale and 1 other team. The last thing we need is losing out on survival because we took 3 heavy beatings from KR and the others only had 2.





Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:05 am
atomic





Whose playing London three times?


Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:19 am
Bulls Boy 2011






atomic wrote:
Whose playing London three times?


Featherstone. So at least that's a lot more even match up than KR vs Us.





Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:53 am
atomic





Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Featherstone. So at least that's a lot more even match up than KR vs Us.


You really think so?


Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 2:20 am
Bulls Boy 2011






Yeah. I think London will win all 3 but won't get 3 hammerings like we will from KR. To be honest, with Fev dual registered with Leeds they may pull off a win.





Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:01 am
RickyF1






Must admit I'm getting annoyed with the lack of info. Not just on signings but also last 2 days they have said they will release info on KR game and nothing has been said. If they don't start releasing basic information about games people won't bother. Also no point in phoning club on an 0844 number off my mobile as last time I did it cost me £12 quid to sort some tickets.
