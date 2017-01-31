Looking at the 20 man squad announced, how does anyone think that pack is enough?



We're essentially going into Sunday with a pack that includes two juniors in Bentley & Wilkinson as starters. With one prop and one hooker on the bench and NO other forwards. You can't make a 17 out of that squad with more than 1 proper forward on the bench (since hookers are essentially third halves nowadays).



Don't get me wrong, we don't need them in time for KR. We're getting a hammering in that game regardless of who we bring in. But with Rochdale the week after, surely we need some recruits before that game since it's one of the very few we have a chance of getting some points out of. But not with just Kirk, Peltier, Magrin, Roche, Bentley & Wilkinson as our only (non-hooker) forward options.