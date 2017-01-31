Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm Posts: 2010 Location: No longer Bradford
When I go on holiday, I often go for opposite weather of home. Perhaps Toovey has done the same. The Odsal bowl has to be the opposite of Australia, so you can understand him wanting to spend some time up there for a nice break.
Think I've been near too many conspiracy theorists. Can't help but think that the supposed financial assistance we are receiving from the RFL this year is a pay-off to Cha-Lo for fulfilling fixtures in CH instead of insisting in CH1. The only real losers are the fans that are expected to pay for a seasons hammerings and then start again in the division they should have been in all along. Another gamble by the RFL that there will be anyone left to see a campaign in CH1.
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm Posts: 25963 Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I've said all along that we'll know whether the new guys are serious as the season progresses. If the side isn't strengthened it'll be easy to see that they're not serious. How long we give them is the question.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
