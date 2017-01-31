Think I've been near too many conspiracy theorists. Can't help but think that the supposed financial assistance we are receiving from the RFL this year is a pay-off to Cha-Lo for fulfilling fixtures in CH instead of insisting in CH1. The only real losers are the fans that are expected to pay for a seasons hammerings and then start again in the division they should have been in all along. Another gamble by the RFL that there will be anyone left to see a campaign in CH1.