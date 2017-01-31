Foster looks like he is on his way out. That was a short spell post the Broncos
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, amberavenger, beefy1, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullsmad, Creedy Bull, Drust, Exiled down south, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, hereagain, hooligan27, iseeyoujerryjerry, Jabebby, jammle, josefw, Nelson, Nothus, Nozzy, paulwalker71, riccado, RickyF1, roofaldo2, SCONE, sirkeith, Stockwell & Smales, tackler thommo, thepimp007, tigertot, vbfg, woolly07 and 302 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|