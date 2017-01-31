|
tigertot wrote:
Isn't this where I chime in?
You still salty we signed some Cas players when they went down?
Sorry but I think we have the upper hand in the self pity battle from now on. What's gone on in the past 6 months will take some beating.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 2:17 pm
mat
Nothus wrote:
Where were all these SL clubs when we originally signed him from London?
What has changed between now and then that suddenly makes him hot property?
Absolutely sick and fed up of being picked apart by other clubs.
I'd assume he still wont count on salary cap of whoever he signs (apart from us). might make him attractive as extra cover for anyone sailing close to wind cap wise.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 2:25 pm
Nothus wrote:
You still salty we signed some Cas players when they went down?
Sorry but I think we have the upper hand in the self pity battle from now on. What's gone on in the past 6 months will take some beating.
I agree. And not just over the past 6 months. Cas have had it easy in comparison. These Souper duper league clubs don't know they're born.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 2:41 pm
Surprised Campbell hasn't got the 1 shirt :/ As people have mentioned I would have thought 10 will be Joseph, 12 will be Foster.
13 is interesting. The only two players I can think of we could sign permanently that would fit that shirt is Ben Harrison and Kevin Larroyer?
Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:07 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Surprised Campbell hasn't got the 1 shirt :/ As people have mentioned I would have thought 10 will be Joseph, 12 will be Foster.
13 is interesting. The only two players I can think of we could sign permanently that would fit that shirt is Ben Harrison and Kevin Larroyer?
I'm very disapointed by this, he has done a good job against Huddersfield and Keighley.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:17 pm
Bullseye wrote:
I agree. And not just over the past 6 months. Cas have had it easy in comparison. These Souper duper league clubs don't know they're born.
That's 2 chip on the shoulder Yorkshiremen. You only need 2 more & there could be the makings of a cracking comedy sketch.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:23 pm
tigertot wrote:
That's 2 chip on the shoulder Yorkshiremen. You only need 2 more & there could be the makings of a cracking comedy sketch.
I'm sure we can find some over on the Hudds board
Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:31 pm
Nothus wrote:
I'm sure we can find some over on the Hudds board
Hudds? Luxury.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:36 pm
Either way. I've always said that squad numbers are just numbers. I mean Karl Pryce was no 33 and played a lot more than our number 2 or 5 that season!
I think Campbell will get a run at Fullback. Looking at the 'first 11' it's nice to see Ryan, Oakes, Pryce, Kirk and Lumb get the 2, 4, 6, 8 and 9 shirts. All Bradford academy graduates! Very important to keep these boys there.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 4:04 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
I'm very disapointed by this, he has done a good job against Huddersfield and Keighley.
As I've said elsewhere, some players have a "favourite" number and may request it. It could be that Campbell has asked to be 19 and it has no reflection at all on him being first choice fullback. Or it could be that we're signing a new one. Only Johnny himself and whoever at the club gave the numbers out probably knows the answer.
Stuart Fielden was number 29 every season he was at Bradford. Didn't mean he wasn't first choice prop.
