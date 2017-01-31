WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:55 pm
Nothus






tigertot wrote:
Isn't this where I chime in?


You still salty we signed some Cas players when they went down?

Sorry but I think we have the upper hand in the self pity battle from now on. What's gone on in the past 6 months will take some beating.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 2:17 pm
mat





Nothus wrote:
Where were all these SL clubs when we originally signed him from London?
What has changed between now and then that suddenly makes him hot property?
Absolutely sick and fed up of being picked apart by other clubs.
I'd assume he still wont count on salary cap of whoever he signs (apart from us). might make him attractive as extra cover for anyone sailing close to wind cap wise.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 2:25 pm
Bullseye






Nothus wrote:
You still salty we signed some Cas players when they went down?

Sorry but I think we have the upper hand in the self pity battle from now on. What's gone on in the past 6 months will take some beating.


I agree. And not just over the past 6 months. Cas have had it easy in comparison. These Souper duper league clubs don't know they're born.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 2:41 pm
Bulls Boy 2011






Surprised Campbell hasn't got the 1 shirt :/ As people have mentioned I would have thought 10 will be Joseph, 12 will be Foster.

13 is interesting. The only two players I can think of we could sign permanently that would fit that shirt is Ben Harrison and Kevin Larroyer?





Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:07 pm
RickyF1






Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Surprised Campbell hasn't got the 1 shirt :/ As people have mentioned I would have thought 10 will be Joseph, 12 will be Foster.

13 is interesting. The only two players I can think of we could sign permanently that would fit that shirt is Ben Harrison and Kevin Larroyer?

I'm very disapointed by this, he has done a good job against Huddersfield and Keighley. :cry: :CRAZY:

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:17 pm
tigertot






Bullseye wrote:
I agree. And not just over the past 6 months. Cas have had it easy in comparison. These Souper duper league clubs don't know they're born.


That's 2 chip on the shoulder Yorkshiremen. You only need 2 more & there could be the makings of a cracking comedy sketch.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:23 pm
Nothus






tigertot wrote:
That's 2 chip on the shoulder Yorkshiremen. You only need 2 more & there could be the makings of a cracking comedy sketch.


I'm sure we can find some over on the Hudds board :lol:

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:31 pm
tigertot






Nothus wrote:
I'm sure we can find some over on the Hudds board :lol:


Hudds? Luxury.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:36 pm
Bulls Boy 2011






Either way. I've always said that squad numbers are just numbers. I mean Karl Pryce was no 33 and played a lot more than our number 2 or 5 that season!

I think Campbell will get a run at Fullback. Looking at the 'first 11' it's nice to see Ryan, Oakes, Pryce, Kirk and Lumb get the 2, 4, 6, 8 and 9 shirts. All Bradford academy graduates! Very important to keep these boys there.




