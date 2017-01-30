WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Re-signings & new coach

 
Post a reply

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:50 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4242
Devastated at losing Chisholm.

But suppose Keyes and Pryce could form quite a useful partnership. Also crucially Keyes is a damn fine goal kicker.

How many points did we drop last year because we had no goal-kicker.

Half back isn't where we need to recruit. Forwards need to come in for the game against Rochdale. Huge huge game that one.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:19 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 788
Location: Waiting
Squad numbers from Bradford twitter page, seem to be some numbers missing????


2 – Ethan Ryan

3 – James Mendeika

4 – Ross Oakes

5 – Iliess Macani

6 – Leon Pryce

7 – Joe Keyes

8 – Liam Kirk

9 – Joe Lumb

11 – Colton Roche

14 – Oscar Thomas

15 – Jon Magrin

17 – Ross Peltier

18 – Omari Caro

19 – Johnny Campbell

20 – James Bentley

21 – Brandan Wilkinson

24 – Brandon Pickersgill

25 – Keenen Tomlinson

26 – Vila Halafihi

27 – Josh Rickett

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:24 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4436
What position is Tomlinson.

Is Pickersgill a 1 or a 6?

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:30 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4047
Location: Bradford
That is a very curious squad announcement.
Shirts for 1, 10, 12, 13, 22 and 23 left blank.
I guess that gives us some indication of who we're trying to bring in.

Hopefully Foster and Joseph have signed, which would probably fill up the 10 and 12 shirts.

Also Oscar Thomas with the 14 shirt is a bit odd, I normally associate that number with the second choice hooker...

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:32 pm
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2622
Well, those numbers suggest that the coach/owners have positions targeted. Hopefully, we'll be getting those players signed up sooner rather than later.

Full Back
Prop
2nd Row
Loose Forward

Plus there's 16, 22 & 23 to fill out so we're hopefully looking at 7 players to come in which would certainly improve our chances for the season
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:34 pm
beefy1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 17, 2009 5:50 pm
Posts: 667
Pickersgill can do a good job at either 1 or 6 in my opinion.

Hopefully the numbers that have been missed out, they have someone lined up to take.

1 I wouldn't see as a priority, but if Toovey has someone of real quality in mind, that's great. 10-12-13 are where there are obvious holes. Fingers crossed they have capable players in mind to come in. The 16 shirt should still go to a hooker/utility player IMO. A hooker that can play back row, or can cover the halves would be nice.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ATS1, beefy1, Bicesterbull, billypop, Block5Bull, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bulls4Champs, Bullsmad, Cookie, Creedy Bull, Duckman, ex Bull Dog, fifty50, Google Adsense [Bot], HamsterChops, HiramC, HXSparky, iseeyoujerryjerry, josefw, king benny, Nothus, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, RickyF1, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Spannerz, Stockwell & Smales, tackler thommo, The Devil's Advocate, The Phantom Horseman, tikkabull and 384 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,511,8231,57975,7264,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  