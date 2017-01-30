Bullseye wrote:
While I'd welcome Chisholm back it's forwards that we really need.
Chissy would be good cover for Leon which we need, this was probably the plan for 2017 all along.
I agree though we need 2 Battle hardened props, 2 back rows (a 13 inc in that) and maybe a centre & a good cover hooker / utility (Halafhi is useless)..
In my opinion the original squad for this year still looked a little light on cover before it got picked to death.
