Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2909
Massive signing for the Eagles if they have brought Chisholm onboard.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:08 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25956
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Indeed. I'd rather he go to SL than a rival team in the championship.
Apparently Foster needs an operation and won't be playing for at least 6 weeks whichever club he ends up at.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:12 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 392
roger daly wrote:
Foster is staying
Looks like Chisholm could be turning out for Sheffield
Oh dear.. that is a bit of a Cha-lowe fail in my book
Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:15 pm
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 12:14 pm
Posts: 265
Bullseye wrote:
Are Sheffield paying him to be fulltime?
And where is their money coming from? Seems not long ago that they were are skint as us!
Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:15 pm
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2788
Bullseye wrote:
Are Sheffield paying him to be fulltime?
I don't know if they have definitely signed him, I know they are in for him and he's back in England. If they do sign him I don't know if they will be paying him full time. You would of thought a full time club would of come in for him, so I guess it's got to be worth his while. Big signing for them if it comes off
Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:18 pm
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2788
BeechwoodBull wrote:
And where is their money coming from? Seems not long ago that they were are skint as us!
They only have about 20 signed on, so guess not spending that much on contracts at moment. Plus dual reg with Leigh
Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:25 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4043
Location: Bradford
Could be a sponsor paying his wage like with Sammut at Workington last season?
Still a ridiculous situation though. I refuse to believe we can't afford to match what Sheffield are offering him.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:29 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25956
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
roger daly wrote:
They only have about 20 signed on, so guess not spending that much on contracts at moment. Plus dual reg with Leigh
Makes sense.
