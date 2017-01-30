BeechwoodBull wrote:
Whats Ryan Bailey doing these days. As much as I used to hate his guts when he was at Leeds, I think he could do a job short term for us.
He's had his teeth done apparently and has retired.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, BeechwoodBull, Bing [Bot], Blotto, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullseye, CHEADLE LEYTHER, Creedy Bull, daveyz999, DrFeelgood, ex Bull Dog, Fr13daY, Highlander, HiramC, iseeyoujerryjerry, josefw, martinwildbull, Old Timer No 4, Old_Northern, PHILISAN, phillgee, Pumpetypump, rossybull, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, sgtwilko, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, Surely not, The Writer, vbfg and 368 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|