Re: Re-signings & new coach

bowlingboy
Highlander wrote:
Keyes/Pryce with Campbell at FB and Lumb at 9 will do for me at the moment.
We need props as a priority.


I agree with that been very impressed with Campbell & I think the whole set up above will only get better as the season goes on and they get more game time together.

The only problem been back up for injuries, Leon is a class apart but a full year of getting battered and targeted like yesterday in the championship may take its toll (I hope not though!)

tigertot
dddooommm wrote:
Stick the goose at full back next week against Hull KR!


It's a Canada Goose, signed for Toronto.
Stockwell & Smales

I was very impressed with young Bentley, he reminds me lot of John Bateman when he first came into the team. Similar in stature, tough in the collision and a very strong leg drive for his size. Hope he turns out to be half as good and we can hold on to him.

bowlingboy
out of interest what was Gaskell on a year? I know what the rumour is...

Cross Hills Cougar
tigertot wrote:
More nonsense...

How was your walk in from Bingley? :lol: And walk back, come to that :lol: :lol:

tigertot
Cross Hills Cougar wrote:
How was your walk in from Bingley? :lol: And walk back, come to that :lol: :lol:


I set off from Bingley to K town but was attacked by a flock of rabid Canada geese. So I diverted to Ilkley where I had afternoon tea in Betty's then outflanked the avian terror horde by sneaking up Keighley Road over the moor, leaving the Rolls at that inconsiderate metal gate at the top, dropping down into the more refined Riddlesden.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  