Highlander wrote:
Keyes/Pryce with Campbell at FB and Lumb at 9 will do for me at the moment.
We need props as a priority.
I agree with that been very impressed with Campbell & I think the whole set up above will only get better as the season goes on and they get more game time together.
The only problem been back up for injuries, Leon is a class apart but a full year of getting battered and targeted like yesterday in the championship may take its toll (I hope not though!)
Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:28 am
dddooommm wrote:
Stick the goose at full back next week against Hull KR!
It's a Canada Goose, signed for Toronto.
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:38 am
I was very impressed with young Bentley, he reminds me lot of John Bateman when he first came into the team. Similar in stature, tough in the collision and a very strong leg drive for his size. Hope he turns out to be half as good and we can hold on to him.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:48 am
out of interest what was Gaskell on a year? I know what the rumour is...
Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:01 am
tigertot wrote:
More nonsense...
How was your walk in from Bingley?
And walk back, come to that
Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:27 am
Cross Hills Cougar wrote:
How was your walk in from Bingley?
And walk back, come to that
I set off from Bingley to K town but was attacked by a flock of rabid Canada geese. So I diverted to Ilkley where I had afternoon tea in Betty's then outflanked the avian terror horde by sneaking up Keighley Road over the moor, leaving the Rolls at that inconsiderate metal gate at the top, dropping down into the more refined Riddlesden.
