redeverready wrote:
You would need to lose 3 players to cover Chisholms wage from last year.
From yesterday and every other time i've seen them play I'd say Villa and Thomas shouldn't have been resigned,
I do appreciate very much at this stage beggars can't be choosers.
Those 2 wages could add up to a player that is of value to the team effort, again I don't want to come across as moaning but if it's as tight as suspected money should be scrimped and saved wherever possible.
