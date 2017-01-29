WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:10 am
Greg Florimos Boots



Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7315
Bull Mania wrote:
Presuming we don't sign anyone else.

1. Johnny Campbell
2. Omari Caro
3. James Mendieka
4. Illiess Macani
5. Ethan Ryan
6. Leon Pryce
7. Joe Keyes
8. Liam Kirk
9. Joe Lumb
10. Ross.Peltier
11. James Bentley
12. Colton Roche
13. Brandan Wilkinson

14. vila Halafihi
15. Jon Magrin
16. Ross Oakes
17. Keenan Tomlinson/Vytas Vaznys

The season starts thr week after against Rochdale for me. Desperately need forwards. Backs looks fine.


Like you say your backs look ok, obviously nowhere near what you had last season but your forwards are going to get battered. Even the lower teams will probably have a field day against that line up.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:20 am
RickyF1



Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 780
Location: Waiting
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Like you say your backs look ok, obviously nowhere near what you had last season but your forwards are going to get battered. Even the lower teams will probably have a field day against that line up.

Certainly agree. Need some new forwards to bolster the squad.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:33 am
Bulliac



Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9037
Location: Bradbados
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Like you say your backs look ok, obviously nowhere near what you had last season but your forwards are going to get battered. Even the lower teams will probably have a field day against that line up.

Don't we we know it!!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:47 am
Surely not Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2016 6:26 am
Posts: 53
woolly07 wrote:
There were many fans tweeting him about possibly coming back.
The odds do look like another team but what would annoy me a little is that if he is going to another club it would have taken just a few seconds to say "Sorry, but I am not signed for the Bulls."
That would end high hopes being dashed later and let these fans down gently.
But that is what I would do. If he does go to Widnes or Saints he could be on the bench or stands after 2 months.

Sorry Chisholm is too expensive

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 12:44 pm
Nothus



Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4037
Location: Bradford
We need to get Joseph and Foster signed up if we can.
Not sure what is happening with Ben Harrison at Wire, but if they don't want him and he isn't totally crocked he could do a job at loose.
Loan signings need to be almost all forwards if we can find them.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 4:40 pm
roofaldo2



Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2621
Well, there's a week until the first game of the season, there's time to get in a couple of loan signings. You'd hope so anyway
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 5:01 pm
bowlingboy


Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 380
We need larroyer, fosters and Joseph to start with..
Desperately!
I hope the cavalry is on its way or our goose is cooked.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 5:04 pm
HamsterChops



Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1996
Location: No longer Bradford
bowlingboy wrote:
We need larroyer, fosters and Joseph to start with..
Desperately!
I hope the cavalry is on its way or our goose is cooked.


Larroyer is training with Hull FC, so that one is doubtful.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 5:10 pm
fun time frankie


Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5414
Location: east east hull
HamsterChops wrote:
Larroyer is training with Hull FC, so that one is doubtful.

Only to stay fit though Hull have come out and said there not signing him just helping him out
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 5:12 pm
Bets'y Bulls


Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1339
Location: Mirfield
Radford might lend us him to get him some game time. With him playing for HKR does he live out that way? Might just be using them to keep fit?
Who is online




   


