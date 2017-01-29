|
|
Bull Mania wrote:
Presuming we don't sign anyone else.
1. Johnny Campbell
2. Omari Caro
3. James Mendieka
4. Illiess Macani
5. Ethan Ryan
6. Leon Pryce
7. Joe Keyes
8. Liam Kirk
9. Joe Lumb
10. Ross.Peltier
11. James Bentley
12. Colton Roche
13. Brandan Wilkinson
14. vila Halafihi
15. Jon Magrin
16. Ross Oakes
17. Keenan Tomlinson/Vytas Vaznys
The season starts thr week after against Rochdale for me. Desperately need forwards. Backs looks fine.
Like you say your backs look ok, obviously nowhere near what you had last season but your forwards are going to get battered. Even the lower teams will probably have a field day against that line up.
|
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein
"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:20 am
|
|
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Like you say your backs look ok, obviously nowhere near what you had last season but your forwards are going to get battered. Even the lower teams will probably have a field day against that line up.
Certainly agree. Need some new forwards to bolster the squad.
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:33 am
|
|
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Like you say your backs look ok, obviously nowhere near what you had last season but your forwards are going to get battered. Even the lower teams will probably have a field day against that line up.
Don't we we know it!!
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:47 am
|
|
woolly07 wrote:
There were many fans tweeting him about possibly coming back.
The odds do look like another team but what would annoy me a little is that if he is going to another club it would have taken just a few seconds to say "Sorry, but I am not signed for the Bulls."
That would end high hopes being dashed later and let these fans down gently.
But that is what I would do. If he does go to Widnes or Saints he could be on the bench or stands after 2 months.
Sorry Chisholm is too expensive
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 12:44 pm
|
|
We need to get Joseph and Foster signed up if we can.
Not sure what is happening with Ben Harrison at Wire, but if they don't want him and he isn't totally crocked he could do a job at loose.
Loan signings need to be almost all forwards if we can find them.
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 4:40 pm
|
|
Well, there's a week until the first game of the season, there's time to get in a couple of loan signings. You'd hope so anyway
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 5:01 pm
|
|
We need larroyer, fosters and Joseph to start with..
Desperately!
I hope the cavalry is on its way or our goose is cooked.
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 5:04 pm
|
|
bowlingboy wrote:
We need larroyer, fosters and Joseph to start with..
Desperately!
I hope the cavalry is on its way or our goose is cooked.
Larroyer is training with Hull FC, so that one is doubtful.
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 5:10 pm
|
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Larroyer is training with Hull FC, so that one is doubtful.
Only to stay fit though Hull have come out and said there not signing him just helping him out
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 5:12 pm
|
|
Radford might lend us him to get him some game time. With him playing for HKR does he live out that way? Might just be using them to keep fit?
|
|